New Orleans Saints show improvement, but come up short against Jacksonville

DEFENSE: For the second straight game, the Saints' defense clamped down in the second half, allowing seven points. But for the second straight game, enough damage was done in the first half to prevent the second half from being sufficient for a closeout. Jacksonville had 226 yards and 17 points in the first half; the Saints have no issue playing with passion and purpose in the second half, but defenders also have done some self-scouting while noting that the unit simply has not come out with the same energy and effectiveness in the first half. Jacksonville managed just 104 yards in the second half and was stopped on nine of 11 third-down chances overall. Twenty-four points allowed isn't an insurmountable number of points to allow, but New Orleans has shown it can be better, and should be better, than that. Mobile quarterbacks are an issue for every team, but Trevor Lawrence ran eight times for a team-high 59 yards and because the Saints couldn't make Jacksonville one-dimensional (the Jags ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries), they couldn't successfully take away Lawrence's comfort zone.