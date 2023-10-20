Postgame Quotes: Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 7

SAINTS HEAD COACH DENNIS ALLEN

Opening Statement:

"Obviously disappointed with the loss. I do think there were some things I saw in the game that were good to see. I thought our offense kind of responded there in the second half. I think right now, our team is too inconsistent right now and that's what's causing us problems so we'll have to work to get that corrected. We got 10 days to get it done."

On Jacksonville's last touchdown:

"We ran a quarters coverage and the guy ran a good route on Tyrann (Mathieu) and sometimes that can happen in that coverage, you kind of get drained on the other side of the field. That's what I saw. I didn't see the finish and where everybody else was. I saw the route. I was watching that because I kind of thought that might be something that they would do and look, he (Christian Kirk) ran a great route and won."

On third downs:

"I thought third down was a big down in the game. You're not going to win a lot of games if you're not able to convert on third down. We were able to convert with fourth downs. But that area has to be better. Obviously, we didn't finish in the red zone as well as we would have but if you're 50% of the red zone, in the National Football League, you're going to end up being one of the better red zone teams. There was some improvement there. I still think there's some things that we can be better at. I think there were some opportunities there that we just missed on. I think we're a lot closer, but we're still not there yet. And we're going to keep grinding until we get there."

On the extra days off:

"There's a good little reset here. I told the team in there to get a little reset. So, we'll reset and evaluate a lot of different things over the next four or five days as we're starting to get into our next opponent. We'll figure out how we play a little better and be more consistent. I think that's if I had one word to say in terms of where we're at as a team is just, we're a little inconsistent. That's the challenge. We have to become a more consistent football team."

On the offensive line:

"I thought the offensive line overall held up pretty good. I thought for Andrus Peat not to have played left tackle (in five years), I mean, I heard this morning it was 2018, so I thought he thought he did a good job. I thought Cam Erving stepped in and did a nice job at right tackle. Obviously Max Garcia playing left guard for us. I thought our offensive line, overall, I thought they did a pretty good job."

On the pass play in the red zone:

"I think there's times where that can be a good play and we didn't execute it and certainly if we had we'd be feeling differently, but we didn't get it done."

On kickstarting the offense with up tempo:

"No, that was kind of the one thing that we kind of talked about probably midway through the third quarter. We just said hey, look, let's get into some up tempo and see if we can kind of jumpstart this thing a little bit. We did and, and I thought our guys executed. If that was probably the most positive I could take out of what we did offensively it was sitting down a little something that. They can't live in that all game every game. You have to be able to do some other things, but it's nice to know that if you'd have to get to that you can get to it."

On Lou Hedley's lack of consistency:

"I think he has to be more consistent. I can say that about a lot of our guys, that we have to be more consistent. I think there are a lot of guys that need to be (more) consistent."

On Hedley's final punt of the game:

"We need a better kick there."

On Derek Carr and receivers not seeing eye to eye on some plays:

"I think that's frustrating. That is probably one of the things that I'm most frustrated about is just that part of that inconsistency. We have got to...somehow, someway, we have to get those guys on the same page. There's a lot that goes into that."

On the offense's inconsistency:

"Well, I certainly think that we need to be better. And again, (I) think the last couple of weeks, we've been able to do a lot of good things and yet there's going to be a handful of plays in the game that potentially could be the difference makers in the game. That's where we have to be better."

On if they switched anything up on the defense:

"Not a lot. There are a couple things we changed up. I thought they did a good job early on with gadget plays and things of that nature that ended up getting some yards. Overall, I thought we did a good job of stopping their run game. We have to do a better job of not letting the quarterback scramble. We have to do a better job of that. That was probably the thing defensively, that was the black eye on the whole thing. When you look at their rushing yards and what they were able to do rushing, a majority of that was the quarterback running the ball so that has to be better. I thought early on we didn't quite...I don't think we were as consistent defensively; I don't think we executed quite as good as we needed to. I think they beat us on a couple of plays that I would have liked to have seen us do better. We probably got to maybe a little bit more coverage as the game wore on. It kind of got into mode where they really trying to throw the ball it seemed like a little bit."

On Carr's consistency:

"I wouldn't say, much like I've said about a lot of our guys on our team, I think there's some things that he did really well. I think there's was a little bit of inconsistency. I think that overall is...that's part of the group. I think each and every one of us individually needs to be more consistent and I think if we're able to do that, then collectively as a group we'll be more consistent."

On what Carr could do to improve consistency:

"We're not going to to try to point fingers at anybody. We all got to be better. I think that's something that we're going to continue to work on."