Postgame Quotes: Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints  | 2023 NFL Week 7

SAINTS HEAD COACH DENNIS ALLEN
Opening Statement:
"Obviously disappointed with the loss. I do think there were some things I saw in the game that were good to see. I thought our offense kind of responded there in the second half. I think right now, our team is too inconsistent right now and that's what's causing us problems so we'll have to work to get that corrected. We got 10 days to get it done."
On Jacksonville's last touchdown:
"We ran a quarters coverage and the guy ran a good route on Tyrann (Mathieu) and sometimes that can happen in that coverage, you kind of get drained on the other side of the field. That's what I saw. I didn't see the finish and where everybody else was. I saw the route. I was watching that because I kind of thought that might be something that they would do and look, he (Christian Kirk) ran a great route and won."
On third downs:
"I thought third down was a big down in the game. You're not going to win a lot of games if you're not able to convert on third down. We were able to convert with fourth downs. But that area has to be better. Obviously, we didn't finish in the red zone as well as we would have but if you're 50% of the red zone, in the National Football League, you're going to end up being one of the better red zone teams. There was some improvement there. I still think there's some things that we can be better at. I think there were some opportunities there that we just missed on. I think we're a lot closer, but we're still not there yet. And we're going to keep grinding until we get there."
On the extra days off:
"There's a good little reset here. I told the team in there to get a little reset. So, we'll reset and evaluate a lot of different things over the next four or five days as we're starting to get into our next opponent. We'll figure out how we play a little better and be more consistent. I think that's if I had one word to say in terms of where we're at as a team is just, we're a little inconsistent. That's the challenge. We have to become a more consistent football team."
On the offensive line:
"I thought the offensive line overall held up pretty good. I thought for Andrus Peat not to have played left tackle (in five years), I mean, I heard this morning it was 2018, so I thought he thought he did a good job. I thought Cam Erving stepped in and did a nice job at right tackle. Obviously Max Garcia playing left guard for us. I thought our offensive line, overall, I thought they did a pretty good job."
On the pass play in the red zone:
"I think there's times where that can be a good play and we didn't execute it and certainly if we had we'd be feeling differently, but we didn't get it done."
On kickstarting the offense with up tempo:
"No, that was kind of the one thing that we kind of talked about probably midway through the third quarter. We just said hey, look, let's get into some up tempo and see if we can kind of jumpstart this thing a little bit. We did and, and I thought our guys executed. If that was probably the most positive I could take out of what we did offensively it was sitting down a little something that. They can't live in that all game every game. You have to be able to do some other things, but it's nice to know that if you'd have to get to that you can get to it."
On Lou Hedley's lack of consistency:
"I think he has to be more consistent. I can say that about a lot of our guys, that we have to be more consistent. I think there are a lot of guys that need to be (more) consistent."
On Hedley's final punt of the game:
"We need a better kick there."
On Derek Carr and receivers not seeing eye to eye on some plays:
"I think that's frustrating. That is probably one of the things that I'm most frustrated about is just that part of that inconsistency. We have got to...somehow, someway, we have to get those guys on the same page. There's a lot that goes into that."
On the offense's inconsistency:
"Well, I certainly think that we need to be better. And again, (I) think the last couple of weeks, we've been able to do a lot of good things and yet there's going to be a handful of plays in the game that potentially could be the difference makers in the game. That's where we have to be better."
On if they switched anything up on the defense:
"Not a lot. There are a couple things we changed up. I thought they did a good job early on with gadget plays and things of that nature that ended up getting some yards. Overall, I thought we did a good job of stopping their run game. We have to do a better job of not letting the quarterback scramble. We have to do a better job of that. That was probably the thing defensively, that was the black eye on the whole thing. When you look at their rushing yards and what they were able to do rushing, a majority of that was the quarterback running the ball so that has to be better. I thought early on we didn't quite...I don't think we were as consistent defensively; I don't think we executed quite as good as we needed to. I think they beat us on a couple of plays that I would have liked to have seen us do better. We probably got to maybe a little bit more coverage as the game wore on. It kind of got into mode where they really trying to throw the ball it seemed like a little bit."
On Carr's consistency:
"I wouldn't say, much like I've said about a lot of our guys on our team, I think there's some things that he did really well. I think there's was a little bit of inconsistency. I think that overall is...that's part of the group. I think each and every one of us individually needs to be more consistent and I think if we're able to do that, then collectively as a group we'll be more consistent."
On what Carr could do to improve consistency:
"We're not going to to try to point fingers at anybody. We all got to be better. I think that's something that we're going to continue to work on."
On if there were sideline communication issues:
"No."
SAINTS QUARTERBACK DEREK CARR
On the frustrating slow start:
"The slow start. I have been showing my emotions a little too much on my sleeve. I have got to kind of chill out and that's me holding myself accountable because that's not going to help anything. Just trying to be a calming influence in those moments especially during moments of heightened frustration- I can be that presence to calm everybody down."
On his exchange with Chris Olave:
"I wasn't talking to Chris, like the past two weeks I was just talking in general. There were some things that happened today that led to some pretty big negative plays that should never happened and I think that's where my frustration came from."
On how to correct the unacceptable plays:
"I'm going to do everything in my power to fix it, and I know our guys will do everything in that power. It's not malicious or coming from a bad place. It sucks right now. We are finding everything that sucks right now. We are going to point it out and call it out and work on that to get better as leaders-that's our job whether it's really good or really bad. I tell guys all the time we're not playing the scoreboard we're playing against our standard. We have to make sure not only throughout the week we have to meet that standard, but on gameday we have to meet that standard. I'm okay if a guy gets beat or if they make a play, they're going to make plays, but there are some things in football that are completely controllable that I think we can do better."
On if there were adjustments outside of just the hurry up that helped the offense get going that you can use moving forward:
"I hope so, in that moment with the score what it was we had to play like that. I have always been most comfortable playing that way. When those situations happen, I felt fully confident in the plays that Pete (Carmichael), RC (Ronald Curry), Taysom (Hill), Jameis (Winston) and I talked about in the room. When we talk about this is what I'm going to, this is where we get to, this is our plan this week, it was good for us-especially the last quarter and a half, I thought we had life and we were putting pressure (on Jaguars defense). We were the aggressor in that moment."
On what concepts they can take going forward from the hurry up offense success:
"That will be something the coaches look at for sure. There's a lot of moving parts, what are we putting on everybody's plate and what decisions to we make as a whole team not just for us (offense)."
On teammates picking up Foster Moreau after the game:
"It doesn't come down to one play. And our job as brothers, family, teammates is to go rally around him. I've been in that moment where I miss a throw or throw a bad pick (interception), and you feel like everyone hates you. But our job as teammates no matter the situation-good or bad-put our arm around him and keep him pushing. Seeing our teammates react that way (picking him up) shows me that have a good group because I've seen moments like that where everybody just starts pointing fingers at that one play, or if a kicker misses one at the end everyone points at them. There's 160 other plays that could've been changed throughout the game. I have never been a believer that you point a finger just because it happens in that moment. There's so many things we could've done to not even be in that situation."
On running fade routes in critical moments late in games:
"They got us a good touchdown to Mike (Thomas) and then obviously they had a backup in against one of our best players. Looking at things, is there something else we can do there? Different position/route in that moment? We had hit one before so I felt confident in it again going back to it, but it didn't work."
On if his emotions affected his performance:
"No. When I wear my emotions on my sleeve I snap the ball and it's clear. That part is just more as a leader and letting guys see my demeanor. Kind of "hey guys we're good. We'll be there at the end" kind of thing."
On his performance tonight and so far this season:
"We have got to be better. I have got to be better, coaches, everyone. I thought as a team we did a great job fighting back in the second half, but we will all look at the tape and say we can play better. Anyone can stop the tape on a bad performance or good performance and say, "he should've done this or he should've done that". There has been games where I've thrown for 400 yards and really didn't play good and there's been times where I throw for 180 and thought I played really good. There's so many things that go into it besides showing up on a Monday, stopping the clicker and saying it was this guy or that guy."
On the offensive line performance despite the shuffling:
"Very proud of them. That's a really good front (Jaguars), a lot of moving parts with new guys playing new spots. With everything some guys are dealing with, it's a big ask to have new guys come in and handle those blitzes and that scheme. I'm sure there's a few plays they may want back, but really proud of them."
On Khalen Saunders at fullback:
"If he ever stuck to that, he'd be a really good fullback. We've seen his high school highlights-he's pretty impressive."
SAINTS SAFETY TYRANN MATHIEU
On coming back but falling short:
"Obviously, it's frustrating when you have a slow start to the game. I felt like going to the fourth quarter we were getting some momentum. We just have to find a way to close out the game. We have to finish stronger. There were a lot of opportunities that we left out there. Hats off to those guys for starting fast."
On settling down after the fast start by Jacksonville:
"I think we were just playing our style of defense. We studied those guys as best as we could on the short week. They threw the house at us. They had a couple of screens and a couple of reverses early on. They got 17 points out of it. We felt like we weathered that storm. I think once we settled down we were able to play our style of defense."
On the Christian Kirk touchdown:
"It was a really great play call by those guys. They drained our front side defenders and by the time he caught it, he was full speed ahead. We have got to try to find a way to make a tackle. We missed two or three tackles. If we get him on the ground and hold them to a field goal, then maybe our offense can go down there and punch it in."
On if he felt Trevor Lawrence would be this mobile with the injury:
"Anytime a player has an injury and shows up to the game, then we assume that player's 100 percent. He's an athletic player. He can extend plays and move the pocket. That's a big part of his game."
On the importance of the next ten days:
"Hopefully, we can reset and refocus. We need to look in the mirror. Each one of us individually can be better. We'll have the weekend off to spend time with the family. We need to come back to work with the intent to win. That's really the only thing that matters in this league."
SAINTS RUNNING BACK ALVIN KAMARA
On the offensive line:
"The line was fine. I didn't have a problem with the line. We get paid a lot of money to have the next man up mentality. It is what it is. You have to go."
On going up tempo:
"Any week when you go up tempo it catches the defense off guard. They don't have a second to breathe. They can't really do to much defensively. You are moving fast. You just have to get lined up and play. I think that's an advantage to the offense. We like getting into that two minute or up tempo kind of offense. We have a lot of advantages. I think we left some opportunities out there though. I think there are some matchups that we still have to take advantage of. We have to play matchup ball. It is tough because sometimes I think we are not playing matchup ball. We are just playing."
On offering words of encouragement to Foster Moreau:
"Foster is a pro. Obviously, I did. There are going to be more plays. There are going to be bigger plays out there. I told him that he is blessed for what he has been through. That is nothing. I'm not worried about Foster not making that play. I don't think we should have been in that position right there saying man he should have caught it. Of course he should have caught it. He knows he should have caught it. Anybody in that position should have caught it. We are pros. If there is anyone out there who is uplifting their teammates and doing everything that they can to try to get a win, then it's him. I'm not worried about that. It is what it is. We are on to the next. It's a loss. It is what it is. We are on to the next."
On teammates taking accountability:
"We've been playing this game for a long time. Me, I'm not a ra ra guy. I don't do a lot of talking. If you don't go, then there is nothing that I can say. I can't transfer my energy to you. All I can do is to go out there and say what I need to say. I pick my spots wisely because when I say something I want it to mean something. I don't want to be the guy saying let's go, let's go, let's go. It falls on deaf ears sometimes. What do you do. You have to find a way every day. My message today is that I feel better than ever. We lost, but I'm blessed to be able to play this game. I'm blessed to be healthy. I have a family. I have a daughter. I'm blessed. Obviously, you want to win. I'm blessed that my teammates were protected today. Nobody got seriously hurt. We just have to find a way to win. There is so much more to this game."
SAINTS TIGHT END FOSTER MOREAU
On your teammates having your back:
"It's tough in front of every man, woman and child that I've ever known. It's a dark place to be. It's the National Football League. It doesn't come down to one play, but it comes down to one play. Our team fought hard. It's unacceptable."
On the difficulty of the play at the end of the game:
"They pay us to do a job. It's routine. It was the right throw. It was the right read. I ran a little short on the route. I thought something different. That's a lack of focus. That's a lack of concentration. It's unacceptable."
On how close they are to breaking through:
"I'll keep it short. I don't know if anyone within 200 miles of this place wants to hear my voice right now. These guys are fighters. They are resilient. This is the right team. We need to take on opportunities. That's what it is."