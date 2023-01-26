New Orleans Saints sign four to reserve/future contracts

Kawaan Baker – Wide Receiver, South Alabama (6-1, 215):

Baker was originally selected by New Orleans in the seventh round (255th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Saints out of South Alabama. In 2021, the Atlanta native spent Weeks 16 and 17 on the active roster, recording one special teams tackle in two contests and the bulk of the season on the practice squad. In 2022, Baker had stints on the Eagles and Packers practice squads, before returning to the Saints practice squad for the final two weeks. In college, Baker caught 126 passes for 1,829 yards (14.5 avg.) with 16 touchdowns and carried 82 times for 376 yards with 11 touchdowns.