New Orleans Saints sign four to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Wednesday that the club has signed wide receiver Kawaan Baker, linebacker Ryan Connelly, tight end Miller Forristall and kicker Alex Quevedo to reserve/future contracts.
Kawaan Baker – Wide Receiver, South Alabama (6-1, 215):
Baker was originally selected by New Orleans in the seventh round (255th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Saints out of South Alabama. In 2021, the Atlanta native spent Weeks 16 and 17 on the active roster, recording one special teams tackle in two contests and the bulk of the season on the practice squad. In 2022, Baker had stints on the Eagles and Packers practice squads, before returning to the Saints practice squad for the final two weeks. In college, Baker caught 126 passes for 1,829 yards (14.5 avg.) with 16 touchdowns and carried 82 times for 376 yards with 11 touchdowns.
Ryan Connelly – Linebacker, Wisconsin (6-2, 234):
Connelly was a fifth round draft pick of the New York Giants out of Wisconsin in 2019 and has played in 31 games with three starts for the Giants (2019) and Minnesota Vikings (2020-22). He has career totals of 21 tackles (11 solo), one sack, two interceptions, two passes defensed and nine special teams stops. Connelly played in the regular season finale for Minnesota in 2022, recording one stop, after recovering from a knee injury suffered in 2021. The Eden Prairie, Min. native capped his Badgers career with 146 tackles (156 solo), 29 stops for loss, six sacks and two interceptions in 52 games with 26 starts.
Miller Forristall – Tight End, Alabama (6-5, 245):
Forristall was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans in 2021 following the NFL Draft out of Alabama and has appeared in six games for the Cleveland Browns from 2021-2022, recording one special teams tackle in his rookie season. The Cartersville, Ga. native saw action in 54 games for the Crimson Tide from 2016-20, posting 44 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns. Forristall caught 23 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown during his redshirt senior season as the Crimson Tide won the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Alex Quevedo – Kicker, Central Oklahoma (5-11, 185):
Quevedo played four seasons at Central Oklahoma (2017-19, 2021). He drilled 36-of-51 field goal attempts and 48 PATs, scoring 271 career points and also had 89 touchbacks on 237 kickoffs. In 2021, the Azle, Texas native appeared in nine contests and drilled 8-of-12 field goal attempts and 23 PATs for 53 points and also had 16 of his 36 kickoffs sail through the end zone for touchbacks. He participated in the Saints 2022 post-draft rookie camp on a tryout basis.