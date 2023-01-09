New Orleans Saints 2023 opponents finalized

The New Orleans Saints finished in third place in the NFL south at 7-10 after falling to the Carolina Panthers in Week 18, and their 2023 opponents were finalized on Sunday, Jan. 8. The NFC South is matched up against the NFC North and the AFC South next season.
Saints home opponents in 2023:
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars
New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Saints road opponents in 2023:
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dates and times for the New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL schedule will be released at a later date this offseason.