New Orleans Saints assistant coach Ronald Curry to serve as National team offensive coordinator at Senior Bowl

The Reese's Senior Bowl has announced that Ronald Curry, the New Orleans Saints' passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, will serve as the offensive coordinator for the college all-star game's National team.

Curry just completed his seventh season on the New Orleans coaching staff, his first in his current role, having tutored the team's quarterbacks since 2021 and serving as wide receivers coach from 2019-20. In 2022, the New Orleans offense improved from 28th in 2021 to 19th in net yards per game, while the passing offense improved from 32nd to 16th. Under Curry's supervision, Andy Dalton started the last 14 games of the season and completed a career-best 66.7% of his passes (252-of-378) for 2,871 yards with 18 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions and a 95.2 passer rating. The Hampton, Va., native helped Michael Thomas shatter the NFL's receptions record and club receiving yardage records in 2019, when he posted 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns as he was selected Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Following a standout career at quarterback at the University of North Carolina, Curry was a seventh round draft pick (235th overall) of the Oakland Raiders in 2002 and played seven seasons in the NFL at wideout for the Raiders, recording career totals of 193 receptions for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Under a new arrangement to promote professional development, NFL Football Operations has implemented a "coach up" format where coordinators and assistant coaches are placed into elevated or different roles from the ones they currently hold with their respective clubs. Head coaches and general managers from all non-playoff teams had the opportunity to nominate assistant coaches and those candidates were then selected by a group comprised of league office executives, representatives from the General Managers Advisory Committee, and Senior Bowl leadership. In total, four Saints assistants will serve on the Senior Bowl coaching staff.