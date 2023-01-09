Saints sign eight to reserve/future contracts

Jabari Zuniga – Defensive End, Florida (6-3, 264)

Originally selected in the third round (79th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New York Jets out of the University of Florida. The Marietta, Ga. native, has played in 12 games for the Jets from 2020-21 and one for the Saints (2022) and has career totals of ten tackles (six solo), one sack and one forced fumble. After spending the first month of the 2022 season on Seattle's practice squad, Zuniga then joined the Saints practice squad, where he was elevated for the November 20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, when he recorded two stops. In four seasons in Gainesville, he posted 118 tackles, 34.5 stops for loss and 18.5 sacks in 42 appearances. In 2019, he played in six contests with five starts and recorded 14 stops, seven stops for loss and three sacks. Zuniga's father, Carlos, is a New Orleans native, who is in the Holy Cross High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in basketball, followed by playing basketball at Tulane from 1976-79.