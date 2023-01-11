Saints sign two to reserve/future contracts

Troy Pride Jr. – Cornerback, Notre Dame (6-2, 192):

Pride was a fourth round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers out of Notre Dame in 2020. As a rookie, he played in 14 games with eight starts for the Panthers and recorded 41 tackles (26 solo), one stop for loss, two passes defensed and one special teams tackle. After missing the 2021 campaign with a knee injury, Pride spent the 2022 season out of football. In four seasons at Notre Dame, he totaled 121 tackles, four interceptions, 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior, the Greer, S.C. native played in all 13 games and notched 40 tackles with an interception and six passes defensed. As a junior in 2018, he totaled 47 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, while adding a pair of interceptions, ten passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.