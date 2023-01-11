Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints sign two to reserve/future contracts

Jan 11, 2023 at 03:59 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Helmet-1920-022321
Margaret Bowles

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Wednesday that the club has signed guard Koda Martin and cornerback Troy Pride to reserve/future contracts.

Koda Martin – Guard, Syracuse (6-6, 304):
Originally signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Syracuse, the Manvel, Texas native played in two games for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, spending the bulk of the past three seasons on their practice squad, including in 2022. In his college career, Martin played his final season at Syracuse (2018) as a graduate transfer from Texas A&M after playing three seasons with the Aggies (2015-17). Overall, he appeared in 47 career games in college with 29 starts. In 2018, he started all 13 games at right tackle for the Orange and played a team-high 1,111 total snaps, earning third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors.

Troy Pride Jr. – Cornerback, Notre Dame (6-2, 192):
Pride was a fourth round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers out of Notre Dame in 2020. As a rookie, he played in 14 games with eight starts for the Panthers and recorded 41 tackles (26 solo), one stop for loss, two passes defensed and one special teams tackle. After missing the 2021 campaign with a knee injury, Pride spent the 2022 season out of football. In four seasons at Notre Dame, he totaled 121 tackles, four interceptions, 18 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior, the Greer, S.C. native played in all 13 games and notched 40 tackles with an interception and six passes defensed. As a junior in 2018, he totaled 47 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, while adding a pair of interceptions, ten passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

