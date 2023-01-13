Massive overhaul not in forecast for New Orleans Saints this offseason

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis said Friday that the team will go through its player and staff evaluations next week, allowing time for the emotion that could affect them in the immediacy of a season's conclusion to be extracted.

But after a 7-10 season for the Saints, which encompassed five one-possession losses, don't expect the Saints to strip it to the studs and rebuild from the ground up.

"I don't think we're there by any stretch of the imagination," said Loomis, who confirmed that Dennis Allen will return as head coach next season. "We have a really good defense, with a lot of young core players on defense. We have some really good offensive players. Yeah, we've got holes. We do. But I don't think we're anywhere close to that, in my mind.

"Now is not the time for us to … we don't have any plans on blowing things up."

Loomis said mitigating factors – specifically, injuries – hampered the Saints' chances in 2022, but that several positives were gleaned from the experience.

"Obviously, we're disappointed in the end result, 7-10 wasn't what our expectations were coming into the season," he said. "We didn't make the playoffs, obviously we're not happy about that. And yet, I also thought there's a lot of really positive things that happened during the course of this season that gives me optimism going forward.

"We had a number of injuries that – you're expecting to have some injuries, but I think the volume that we had and the quality of the player, we lost a lot of starting players to injury during the course of the season. It's hard when you've got a new head coach, the quarterback is different, the play-caller is different. All those things that happen that normally, you have this continuity and all of a sudden, you can't establish any continuity because of the injuries. The guy is in and out of the lineup.

"And at the same time, there was a lot of young guys that stepped forward and got valuable experience and had an opportunity to develop, so there's some positives that come out of that as well. There's so many variables that happen that change a season from being maybe 11-6 to 7-10.

"We have to take a hard look at our roster, be honest with ourselves and be honest about what we can do and go forward with that. And we will. I think we do a good job of doing that on a year-to -year basis."

Loomis said that the stability that has become of staple of the franchise is something that he leans on.