New Orleans Saints set to face frenemy Sunday in Detroit Coach Dan Campbell

Allen said Campbell the coach and Campbell the player are one in the same.

"I think he's done a really good job," Allen said. "It didn't start out great for him, but about halfway through the second season they started to turn things around and I think he's done a really good job. I think their team is tough, physical, competitive. They do a good on offense in the run game, they do a good job in play-action game passing game, they play really physical and aggressive defensively.

"I was at A&M with Dan, so I've known Dan for a long time as teammates and things of that nature. Just a tough, physical mind-set. That's really what he was as a player, and I think that's what he is as a coach."

It's what the Saints will face on the field Sunday against the Lions.

"He got the best out of (former Saints tight end) Jared Cook when he was here, and I can see and I can tell, that's just a guy you want to be around," Johnson said.

Cook, in 2019 at the age of 32, caught a career-high nine touchdown passes and had 43 catches for 705 yards for a career-best 16.4-yard average.