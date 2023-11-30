Lynn Bowden Jr. ready to fill any necessary role for New Orleans Saints

"You've got to stay ready so you don't have to get ready, man," Bowden said. "Coaches, they harp on it since I've been here – next man up mentality. So we all get coached the same way and we all prepare the same way, and I think these guys got us all prepared."

Bowden twice was targeted as a receiver against at Atlanta (on one pass, Bowden informed the official that he believed he'd been interfered with), and in his career has 29 catches for 223 yards, with 72 rushing yards on 11 carries.

"Any time you have some guys go down, it creates an opportunity for somebody else to step up," Coach Dennis Allen said. "I thought Lynn Bowden played well in the game (Sunday). He's done some really good things. I think if he's called upon to go out there and play, and play significant snaps, I expect him to go out and play at a high level.