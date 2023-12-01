Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 13 vs. Detroit Lions

Four Saints listed as OUT on Friday's Injury Report

Dec 01, 2023 at 03:01 PM
New Orleans Saints
Four New Orleans Saints players were listed as OUT on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DE Cameron Jordan Ankle DNP DNP DNP Questionable
S Marcus Maye Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
RB Kendre Miller Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out
WR Rashid Shaheed Thigh DNP DNP DNP Out
LB Pete Werner Shoulder/Oblique DNP DNP DNP Out
K Blake Grupe Right Groin LP LP LP Questionable
C Erik McCoy Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
WR Chris Olave Concussion protocol LP LP FP Questionable
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP LP FP
T Andrus Peat Shoulder FP

DETROIT LIONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
LB Alex Anzalone Hand DNP DNP DNP Doubtful
G Jonah Jackson Ankle/Wrist LP FP FP Questionable
RB David Montgomery Foot LP FP FP
S Tracy Walker Shoulder LP FP FP
S Ifeatu Melifonwu Hand FP FP FP
C Frank Ragnow Back/Toe/Rest FP DNP FP
QB Hendon Hooker Knee LP FP FP Out

