Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 13 vs. Detroit Lions

Four New Orleans Saints players were listed as OUT on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions during the 2023 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Questionable
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Shoulder
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Kendre Miller
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|Thigh
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Shoulder/Oblique
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|K
|Blake Grupe
|Right Groin
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR
|Chris Olave
|Concussion protocol
|LP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|T
|Andrus Peat
|Shoulder
|FP
DETROIT LIONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|LB
|Alex Anzalone
|Hand
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Doubtful
|G
|Jonah Jackson
|Ankle/Wrist
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|RB
|David Montgomery
|Foot
|LP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Tracy Walker
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|FP
|S
|Ifeatu Melifonwu
|Hand
|FP
|FP
|FP
|C
|Frank Ragnow
|Back/Toe/Rest
|FP
|DNP
|FP
|QB
|Hendon Hooker
|Knee
|LP
|FP
|FP
|Out