New Orleans Saints offense on red alert in red zone

"I think there are things that we can all be doing better. To single (quarterback Derek Carr) out is not the right way to go. The game of football is the ultimate team game. It takes 11 guys on the field in every single phase, (and) it takes all three phases. And so, I'm not going to get into trying to associate blame to anybody. It's just an area that we've got to improve on.

"I think our offense has been better and yet, the one critical area that continues to crop up is we're not scoring enough touchdowns. That's an area that we keep focusing on and keep working on and we'll continue to work on it until we get it right."

To that end, the Saints will spend extra time on red zone drills this week.