Game Preview: Saints vs. Lions - 2023 NFL Week 13

WEEK 13 · Sun 12/03 · 12:00 PM CST
Lions
Detroit Lions
AT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
LIONS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
The New Orleans Saints begin a crucial three-game stretch of home contests when they host the Detroit Lions at the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 3 at 12:00 p.m. CT. The Saints will be looking to even up their record at 6-6, where they share the same 5-6 mark in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons, who they dropped a 24-15 decision to on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, giving the Falcons the initial division edge, with the two clubs set to face off a second time in the Week 18 season finale.
New Orleans holds a 13-12-1 regular season edge in the all-time series with the Lions having won the last two meetings. 14 contests have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Saints are 9-5 in home contests against the Lions. Detroit, which sits atop the NFC North at 8-3, had a three-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving with a 29-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.
New Orleans will look to take advantage of their first three-game stretch inside of the Caesars Superdome since the 2014 campaign to try to take control of the NFC South and improve on their 2-2 home record. Overall, four of their last six contests are at home.
Detroit ranks tenth in the NFL in defense, fifth against the run and 20th against the pass. The Lions are second overall in offense (sixth rushing and third passing). New Orleans is ranked 12th in the NFL in total offense (11th in passing, 19th in rushing) and 11th in defense (23rd vs. the run, seventh against the pass).
This Week In The NFC South: The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) travel to the New York Jets (4-7) and the Carolina Panthers (1-10), New Orleans' Week 14 opponent, travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7).
SAINTS vs. LIONS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints have a 13-12-1 regular season record against Detroit. This will be their first matchup against the Lions since a 35-29 win at Ford Field on October 4, 2020. New Orleans will be seeking their third consecutive win over Detroit. The first game ended in a 20-20 tie on Nov. 24, 1968 at Detroit's Tiger Stadium. The two clubs split all 10 meetings from 1970-89. 14 contests have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Saints are 9-5 in home contests:
Date Score Site Attendance
11/24/68 TIE, 20-20 @ Tiger Stadium 46,152
11/8/70 WIN, 19-17 Tulane Stadium 66,910
11/19/72 L, 14-27 @ Tiger Stadium 53,752
10/14/73 WIN, 20-13 Tulane Stadium 57,810
11/3/74 L, 14-19 @ Tiger Stadium 43,256
11/14/76 WIN, 17-16 Superdome 42,048
9/25/77 L, 19-23 @ Silverdome 51,458
10/21/79 WIN, 17-7 Superdome 57,428
10/12/80 L, 13-24 @ Silverdome 78,147
9/18/88 WIN, 22-14 @ Silverdome 32,943
12/3/89 L, 14-21 @ Silverdome 38,550
10/28/90 L, 10-27 Superdome 64,368
10/4/92 WIN, 13-7 @ Silverdome 66,971
9/19/93 WIN, 14-3 Superdome 69,039
9/21/97 WIN, 35-17 Superdome 50,016
9/3/00 L, 10-14 Superdome 64,900
9/29/02 L, 21-26 @ Ford Field 60,023
12/24/05 L, 12-13 Alamodome 63,747
12/21/08 WIN, 42-7 @ Ford Field 49,309
9/13/09 WIN, 45-27 Superdome 69,719
12/4/11 WIN, 31-17 Superdome 73,042
1/7/12* WIN, 45-28 Superdome 73,038
10/19/14 L, 23-24 @ Ford Field 62,371
12/21/15 L, 27-35 Superdome 73,017
12/4/16 L, 13-28 Superdome 73,137
10/15/17 WIN, 52-38 Superdome 73,117
10/4/20 WIN, 35-29 @ Ford Field
*NFC WINild Card Playoff
THE LAST MEETING
New Orleans Saints 35, Dertroit Lions 29; Oct. 4, 2020 - Week 4 @ Ford Field - A Sunday afternoon matchup that featured standout quarterbacks Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford saw Brees bounce back from an interception on his first pass, helping lead the New Orleans Saints to a 35-29 victory over Stafford's Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the Saints offense turned to their dynamic rushing attack of Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, who began to fire on all cylinders, combining for 33 carries, 147 yards and three scores en route to the Saints' first road win of the 2020 campaign.
A short-handed Saints defense sacked Stafford three times and intercepted him once. Star defensive end Cameron Jordan recorded his first sack of the season and cornerback Patrick Robinson, starting because of injuries to Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, intercepted Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the end zone. 🔎FULL GAME RECAP
Game action photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions matchup in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
SAINTS vs. LIONS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Lions
|Record
|5-6
|8-3
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.8 (18t)
|26.7 (7)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.2 (8)
|23.5 (24t)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|347.1 (12)
|405.5 (2)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|104.4 (19)
|136.9 (6)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|242.7 (11)
|268.5 (3)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|320.3 (12)
|318.8 (10)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|124.0 (23)
|124.0 (23)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|196.3 (7)
|22.2 (16)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.4 (21)
|22.2 (16)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|14.4 (4)
|10.5 (10)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|+6 (6)
|-5 (22t)
|Penalties
|70
|62
|Penalty Yards
|642
|578
|Opp. Penalties
|71
|56
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|533
|488
New Orleans Saints fans cheer on the team from a safe distance as the Saints take on the Detroit Lions in week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.
SAINTS vs. LIONS SERIES FAST FACTS (REGULAR SEASON)
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory:
35 points, Saints won 42-7 on 12/21/08 at Ford Field.
Lions' Largest Margin of Victory:
17 points, Lions won 27-10 on 10/28/90 at Sliverdome.
Current Series Streak:
Saints won last two contests, 10/15/17-present.
Saints' Longest Win Streak:
Three games, 10/4/92– 9/21/97 and 12/21/08-12/4/11.
Lions' Longest Win Streak:
Three games, 9/3/00– 12/24/05 and 10/19/14-12/4/16.
Most Points by Saints in a Game:
52 points, Saints won 52-38 on 10/15/17 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Points by Lions in a Game:
38 points, Lions lost 52-38 on 10/15/15 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Most Combined Points (Both Teams):
90 points, Saints won 52-38 on 10/15/17 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Fewest Points by Saints in a Game:
Ten points, Lions won 27-10 on 10/28/90 at Louisiana Superdome and 14-10 Lions win on 9/3/00 at Louisiana Superdome.
Fewest Points by Lions in a Game:
Three points. Saints won 14-3 on 9/19/13 at Louisiana Superdome.
Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams):
17 points, Saints won 14-3 on 9/19/93 at Louisiana Superdome.
SAINTS vs. LIONS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against Detroit in the 27 meetings (26 regular season and one postseason) between the two clubs:
RUSHING YARDAGE vs. LIONS (100+yards)
- RB Mario Bates – 29 carries for 162 yards and two TDs, @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 21, 1996.
- RB Mike Bell – 28 carries for 143 yards, @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 13, 2009.
- RB Derek Brown – 25 carries for 125 yards, @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 19, 1993.
- RB Mark Ingram – 25 carries for 114 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Oct. 15, 2017.
PASSING YARDAGE vs. LIONS (300+yards)
- QB Drew Brees – 33 of 43 for 466 yards, three TD passes, NFC Wild Card playoff @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Jan. 7, 2012.
- QB Drew Brees – 26 of 34 for 358 yards, six TD passes @ Lousiana Superdome, Sept. 13, 2009.
- QB Drew Brees – 30 of 40 for 351 yards, two TD passes @ Ford Field, Dec. 21, 2008.
- QB Drew Brees – 28 of 45 for 342 yards, two TD passes @ Ford Field, Oct. 19, 2014.
- QB Drew Brees – 26 of 36 for 342 yards, three TD passes @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 4, 2011.
- QB Drew Brees – 34 of 52 for 341 yards, three TD passes @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 21, 2015.
- QB Drew Brees – 31 of 44 for 326 yards @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 4, 2016. QB Archie Manning – 25 of 36 for 314 yards, one TD pass @ Silverdome, Oct. 12, 1980.
RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. LIONS (100+ yards)
- WR Brandin Cooks – 10 receptions for 124 yards, one TD @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 21, 2015.
- WR Marques Colston – Seven receptions for 120 yards, NFC Wild Card playoff @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Jan. 7, 2012.
- WR Robert Meachem – Three receptions for 119 yards, one TD @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Dec. 4, 2011.
- WR Marques Colston – Six receptions for 111 yards, @ Ford Field, Oct. 19, 2014.
- WR Robert Meachem – Four receptions for 111 yards, one TD, NFC Wild Card playoff @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Jan. 7, 2012.
- WR Wes Chandler – Six receptions for 106 yards, one TD @ Silverdome, Oct. 12, 1980.
- WR Devery Henderson – Five receptions for 103 yards, one TD @ Louisiana Superdome, Sept. 13, 2009.
- WR Kenny Stills – Five receptions for 103 yards, one TD @ Ford Field, Oct. 19, 2014.
SAINTS vs. LIONS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans running back Jamaal Williams played for the Lions from 2021-22.
New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen played at Texas A&M with Detroit Head Coach Dan Campbell in 1995 and with Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn from 1992-93. Campbell served as Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends of the Saints and Glenn coached the Saints secondary from 2016-20. Campbell went to training camp with the Saints in 2009 and spent the season on Injured Reserve.
Saints center/guard Cesar Ruiz played at Michigan from 2017-19.
Ruiz and Detroit defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones were college teammates.
New Orleans Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry was on the Lions practice squad in 2005.
Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a fourth round draft pick of the Saints in 2019 and played for New Orleans from 2019-21.
Saints safety Marcus Maye and Gardner-Johnson were college teammates at Florida in 2016.
Maye and Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond were teammates with the New York Jets in 2017.
Saints Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson served on the Lions coaching staff from 2012-13.
Robertson and Lions Tight Ends Coach Steve Heiden served on the same Arizona Cardinals staff from 2019-22.
Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served as a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan in 1993, as defensive backs coach at Grand Valley State from 1994-96 and as defensive backs coach at Western Michigan from 2001-03.
Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell and Detroit tackle Penei Sewell are brothers.
Lions Linebacker Alex Anzalone was a third round draft pick of the Saints in 2017 and played for New Orleans from 2017-20.
New Orleans Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry and Detroit Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Scottie Montgomery were teammates with the Oakland Raiders in 2003. Curry spent the 2009 offseason with the Lions.
Detroit quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played for New Orleans from 2018-19.
New Orleans cornerback Isaac Yiadom and Lions cornerback Will Harris were teammates at Boston College.
Detroit Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell served as Drew Brees' backup in New Orleans from 2008-09.
Lions Assistant Quarterbacks Coach J.T. Barrett was on the Saints practice squad from 2018-19.
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Pete Werner played with Lions guard Jonah Jackson at Ohio State.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Detroit linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and cornerback Cameron Sutton were teammates at Tennessee.
Detroit safety Tracy Walker starred at Louisiana-Lafayette.
New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas and Detroit tackle Taylor Decker were teammates at Ohio State.
Lions Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler received his NFL start as a Saints assistant from 2001-02. Hostler served on the same New York Jets staff with Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone from 2003-04 and served on Marrone's staff in Buffalo in 2014. When Marrone was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Lions running back Craig Reynolds played for him.
Saints tight end Jimmy Graham and Lions running back David Montgomery were teammates with Chicago from 2020-21.
Saints defensive end Isaiah Foskey and Lions linebacker Julian Okwara and tight end Brock Wright were teammates at Notre Dame.
Saints wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., tackle Landon Young and Detroit defensive back Josh Paschal were teammates at Kentucky.
New Orleans center/guard Erik McCoy and Detroit wide receiver Josh Reynolds were teammates at Texas A&M.
New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu and Detroit Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard were teammates at LSU in 2010. Before starting his NFL coaching career, Sheppard served as director of player development at LSU in 2020.
Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr. served on the Louisiana Lafayette coaching staff from 2003-04.
Saints Director of Football Operations Derek Stamnos worked in the operations department of the Lions from 2014-19.
Detroit defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs prepped at Ruston (La.) HS and played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College.