Game Preview: Saints vs. Lions - 2023 NFL Week 13

SAINTS vs. LIONS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans running back Jamaal Williams played for the Lions from 2021-22.

New Orleans Head Coach Dennis Allen played at Texas A&M with Detroit Head Coach Dan Campbell in 1995 and with Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn from 1992-93. Campbell served as Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends of the Saints and Glenn coached the Saints secondary from 2016-20. Campbell went to training camp with the Saints in 2009 and spent the season on Injured Reserve.

Saints center/guard Cesar Ruiz played at Michigan from 2017-19.

Ruiz and Detroit defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones were college teammates.

New Orleans Assistant Offensive Line Coach Kevin Carberry was on the Lions practice squad in 2005.

Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was a fourth round draft pick of the Saints in 2019 and played for New Orleans from 2019-21.

Saints safety Marcus Maye and Gardner-Johnson were college teammates at Florida in 2016.

Maye and Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond were teammates with the New York Jets in 2017.

Saints Secondary Coach Marcus Robertson served on the Lions coaching staff from 2012-13.

Robertson and Lions Tight Ends Coach Steve Heiden served on the same Arizona Cardinals staff from 2019-22.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods served as a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan in 1993, as defensive backs coach at Grand Valley State from 1994-96 and as defensive backs coach at Western Michigan from 2001-03.

Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell and Detroit tackle Penei Sewell are brothers.

Lions Linebacker Alex Anzalone was a third round draft pick of the Saints in 2017 and played for New Orleans from 2017-20.

New Orleans Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry and Detroit Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Scottie Montgomery were teammates with the Oakland Raiders in 2003. Curry spent the 2009 offseason with the Lions.

Detroit quarterback Teddy Bridgewater played for New Orleans from 2018-19.

New Orleans cornerback Isaac Yiadom and Lions cornerback Will Harris were teammates at Boston College.

Detroit Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell served as Drew Brees' backup in New Orleans from 2008-09.

Lions Assistant Quarterbacks Coach J.T. Barrett was on the Saints practice squad from 2018-19.

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and linebacker Pete Werner played with Lions guard Jonah Jackson at Ohio State.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Detroit linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and cornerback Cameron Sutton were teammates at Tennessee.

Detroit safety Tracy Walker starred at Louisiana-Lafayette.

New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas and Detroit tackle Taylor Decker were teammates at Ohio State.

Lions Senior Offensive Assistant Jim Hostler received his NFL start as a Saints assistant from 2001-02. Hostler served on the same New York Jets staff with Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone from 2003-04 and served on Marrone's staff in Buffalo in 2014. When Marrone was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Lions running back Craig Reynolds played for him.

Saints tight end Jimmy Graham and Lions running back David Montgomery were teammates with Chicago from 2020-21.

Saints defensive end Isaiah Foskey and Lions linebacker Julian Okwara and tight end Brock Wright were teammates at Notre Dame.

Saints wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., tackle Landon Young and Detroit defensive back Josh Paschal were teammates at Kentucky.

New Orleans center/guard Erik McCoy and Detroit wide receiver Josh Reynolds were teammates at Texas A&M.

New Orleans safety Tyrann Mathieu and Detroit Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard were teammates at LSU in 2010. Before starting his NFL coaching career, Sheppard served as director of player development at LSU in 2020.

Lions Defensive Line Coach John Scott Jr. served on the Louisiana Lafayette coaching staff from 2003-04.

Saints Director of Football Operations Derek Stamnos worked in the operations department of the Lions from 2014-19.