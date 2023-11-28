Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

SAINTS VS. LIONS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints begin a crucial three-game stretch of home contests when they host the Detroit Lions at the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 3 at 12:00 p.m. CT . The game will be regionally televised on FOX.

The Saints will be looking to even up their record at 6-6, where they share the same 5-6 mark in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons, who they dropped a 24-15 decision to on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, giving the Falcons the initial division edge, with the two clubs set to face off a second time in the Week 18 season finale.