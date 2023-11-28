Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Lions | 2023 NFL Week 13

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Detroit Lions for December 3, 2023

Nov 28, 2023 at 05:52 PM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS VS. LIONS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints begin a crucial three-game stretch of home contests when they host the Detroit Lions at the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 3 at 12:00 p.m. CT . 
The game will be regionally televised on FOX.

The Saints will be looking to even up their record at 6-6, where they share the same 5-6 mark in the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons, who they dropped a 24-15 decision to on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, giving the Falcons the initial division edge, with the two clubs set to face off a second time in the Week 18 season finale. 

WATCH SAINTS VS. LIONS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. LIONS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

National Radio: ESPN Radio

  • Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Harry Douglas (color analyst), and Kimberly Martin (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. LIONS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

ADDITIONAL SAINTS VS. LIONS GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Lions for 2023 NFL Week 13, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 13 game against the Detroit Lions on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

