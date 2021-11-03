New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says receiver Michael Thomas suffered setback, may need another procedure on ankle

"When the trade deadline comes, we'll take a peek at what we think are players that may be available via trade, and we look at them," he said. "If you feel like you have a good team, you're paying attention to really all positions, just based on who might be trading players. So we've looked at receivers in the trade deadline. We've looked at quarterbacks. We've looked at defensive tackles. We've looked at a number of players just because there's a feeling that this team might be willing to move this player – tight end, receiver, safety.

"You approach that a little, if you have an interest, like free agency. You look and do your homework, it's hard because it's in-season so it's taking away – if you're looking at film of a receiver, you're still getting ready for a game that week. That's not unusual, but that's as far as that went."

He also said that he remains confident in the receivers that the Saints currently have on the roster.

"I thought they had a good game (against Tampa Bay)," he said. "We've got some younger guys. I think the addition of ﻿Kenny Stills﻿ has helped us, I think Deonte (Harris) being back has helped us, I think ﻿Kevin White﻿ is continuing to get better. I think Lil'Jordan Humphrey – his experience and size and strength. Marquez (Callaway). Tre'Quan (Smith) is back.