Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons 2021 NFL Week 9

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME PREVIEW
The Saints play at home against an NFC South opponent for the second consecutive week to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with 5-2 New Orleans having an opportunity to move into a first place tie with 6-2 Tampa Bay, who are idle this weekend.
The Saints enter the game with a 5-2 record after defeating the Buccaneers 36-27 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is in the midst of a three-game winning streak.
On Sunday, New Orleans will look to continue to make their move in a competitive NFC South against the Falcons (3-4), who fell to the Carolina Panthers 19-13 on Sunday. Atlanta leads the overall series 52-51, but New Orleans has a 21-9 advantage over the Falcons since Head Coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006.
