Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons 2021 NFL Week 9

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints play at home against an NFC South opponent for the second consecutive week to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with 5-2 New Orleans having an opportunity to move into a first place tie with 6-2 Tampa Bay, who are idle this weekend.

The Saints enter the game with a 5-2 record after defeating the Buccaneers 36-27 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

On Sunday, New Orleans will look to continue to make their move in a competitive NFC South against the Falcons (3-4), who fell to the Carolina Panthers 19-13 on Sunday. Atlanta leads the overall series 52-51, but New Orleans has a 21-9 advantage over the Falcons since Head Coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006.

WATCH SAINTS-FALCONS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Sara Walsh (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-FALCONS ON MOBILE