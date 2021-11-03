Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons 2021 NFL Week 9

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 7, 2021

Nov 03, 2021 at 12:30 PM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS-FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

The Saints play at home against an NFC South opponent for the second consecutive week to take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, with 5-2 New Orleans having an opportunity to move into a first place tie with 6-2 Tampa Bay, who are idle this weekend.

The Saints enter the game with a 5-2 record after defeating the Buccaneers 36-27 on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. New Orleans is in the midst of a three-game winning streak.

On Sunday, New Orleans will look to continue to make their move in a competitive NFC South against the Falcons (3-4), who fell to the Carolina Panthers 19-13 on Sunday. Atlanta leads the overall series 52-51, but New Orleans has a 21-9 advantage over the Falcons since Head Coach Sean Payton was hired in 2006.

WATCH SAINTS-FALCONS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

  • Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Sara Walsh (sideline)

WATCH SAINTS-FALCONS ON MOBILE

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app presented by Verizon, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

LISTEN LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play) and Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

NFL GAME PASS

Fans can get unprecedented access to every play, of every game, all season long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. A $99.99 subscription gives fans access to replays of every game, exclusive camera angles the pros & GMs use, condensed game replays to see every snap in around 45 minutes, player search options, and live hometown radio feeds.

Also, the games go where you go as NFL Game Pass is available across devices including the NFL app via your smart phone, tablet, and connected TV devices.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION OR DETAILS ON YOUR FREE TRIAL.

For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit our FAQ at NFL.com/help/GamePass

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS DOME AT HOME PREGAME REPORT PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Falcons for 2021 NFL Week 9. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can get full analysis, highlights and player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2021 Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Follow your Saints on social media for live game day updates, videos and behind-the-scenes photos:

Advertising