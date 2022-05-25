New Orleans Saints finalize 2022 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Saints today announced the date and time of their Week Two preseason contest at the Green Bay Packers to finalize their 2022 slate.

New Orleans will play at the Houston Texans on Sat., August 13 at 7 p.m. CT and then will face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Fri. Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. CT. The Saints and Packers have met nine times overall in the preseason, with this matchup marking the first preseason game between the clubs to take place in Green Bay since 2015. New Orleans closes out the preseason, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Fri. Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. CT.