New Orleans Saints finalize 2022 preseason schedule

Saints will face the Houston Texans, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Chargers

May 25, 2022 at 04:09 PM
The New Orleans Saints today announced the date and time of their Week Two preseason contest at the Green Bay Packers to finalize their 2022 slate.

New Orleans will play at the Houston Texans on Sat., August 13 at 7 p.m. CT and then will face the Packers at Lambeau Field on Fri. Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. CT. The Saints and Packers have met nine times overall in the preseason, with this matchup marking the first preseason game between the clubs to take place in Green Bay since 2015. New Orleans closes out the preseason, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Fri. Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. CT.

The entire Saints preseason slate can be viewed regionally on the Gray Television network of stations, the club's preseason television partner, locally in the New Orleans area on WVUE-FOX 8 (entire network below).

2022 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON SCHEDULE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK (All times CENTRAL)

DateOpponentKickoffTV
Aug. 13at Houston Texans7:00 p.m.FOX 8/Gray TV
Aug. 19at Green Bay Packers7:00 p.m.FOX 8/Gray TV
Aug. 26vs. Los Angeles Chargers7:00 p.m.FOX 8/Gray TV

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK AFFILIATES

New Orleans – WVUE-FOX 8
Alexandria – KALB
Baton Rouge – WAFB
Biloxi, Miss. – WLOX
Birmingham, Ala. – WVTM
Hattiesburg, Miss. – WDAM
Jackson, Miss. – WLBT
Lafayette – KATC
Lake Charles – KPLC
Meridian, Miss. – WTOK
Memphis, Tenn. – WMC
Mobile, Ala. – WKRG
Monroe – KNOE
Panama City, Fla. – WGHJ
Shreveport – KSLA

All three preseason games can be heard on the Saints Radio Network, in the New Orleans area on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM).

Photos: Saints participate in 2022 OTA practice | May 25, 2022

New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 25, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

