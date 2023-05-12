2023 Saints Schedule Notes: A look at opponents, dates

The New Orleans Saints announced their 2023 schedule presented by SeatGeek, for which the regular season kicks off Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Caesars Superdome for the first time since the 2020 season. Here is a closer look at the 2023 Saints opponents heading into the NFL season:
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 2023 REGULAR SEASON OPPONENTS AND DATES:
WEEK 1 vs. Tennessee Titans (Sept. 10): The Titans lead the series 9-6-1, but the Saints split the last four matchups with Tennessee…New Orleans will be seeking to win its first game against the Titans since 2019, with Tennessee winning the Nov. 14, 2021 matchup by a two-point margin…The Saints will be looking for their first home win against the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans franchise since a season-opening 33-21 victory on Sept. 5, 1993.
WEEK 2 & 14 Carolina Panthers (at Sept. 18, vs. Dec. 10): New Orleans split the regular season series with Carolina 28-28 with the Saints capturing the only playoff meeting…The Panthers swept the 2022 series in two one-score games, after the clubs split in 2021…The Saints are an identical 14-14 all-time in the regular season in home and road contests against Carolina…The Week Two "Monday Night Football" tilt at Bank of America Stadium will be only the second time the teams have met on "Monday Night Football," the previous meeting a 12-9 Saints win on Dec. 9, 2018 in Charlotte…Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton served as the Saints' signal caller for 14 starts in 2022…Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is the son of former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, who played for New Orleans from 2000-06, ranking fourth in club record books in receiving with 523 receptions for 7,622 yards (14.6 avg.) and 50 touchdowns.
WEEK 3 at Green Bay Packers (Sept. 24): Green Bay holds the regular season series lead 17-10, with the Saints capturing the last meeting in a dominant 38-3 win on Sept. 12, 2021 after the contest was relocated from the Caesars Superdome to TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla., after Hurricane Ida…Tight end Taysom Hill and running back Jamaal Williams, teammates at BYU, both started their NFL careers with the Packers…Hill was signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and was picked up by New Orleans off of waivers at the conclusion of the preseason…Williams was a fourth round selection of the Packers in 2017 and spent his first four NFL seasons in Green Bay as a part of their tailback rotation, where he carried 500 times for 1,985 yards with 10 touchdowns.
WEEK 4 & 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Oct. 1, at Dec. 31): New Orleans holds a 39-23 regular season edge in the all-time regular season series against the Buccaneers, the club's best winning percentage (.629) versus an NFL opponent that they have played more than 11 times…New Orleans is 21-13 all-time at home against Tampa Bay and 18-10 in contests played at Tampa…In 2022, Tampa Bay swept the series for the first time since 2007.
WEEK 5 at New England Patriots (Oct. 8): New England will be New Orleans' AFC East opponent, an addition following the 2021 expansion of the NFL regular season to 17 games, marking the 10th time the Saints will travel to Foxborough…The Patriots lead the all-time series 10-5, with the Saints having won the last matchup in New England 28-13 on Sept. 26, 2021…New Orleans has a 4-5 record on the road against the Patriots and looks to tie it up this year.
WEEK 6 at Houston Texans (Oct. 15): The Saints have met the Texans, the NFL's most recent expansion franchise (2002), only five times, with New Orleans holding the 3-2 edge…In the last matchup against Houston on Sept. 9, 2019, the Saints pulled out a narrow 30-28 victory on "Monday Night Football." New Orleans will look to win its first matchup in Houston this year on its third try.
WEEK 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 19): New Orleans will face Jacksonville for the eighth time, with the Saints holding a 5-2 lead against the Jaguars…The Saints have a 3-0 record in games played at the Caesars Superdome in the series and will look to extend their four-game winning streak against the Jaguars…The Saints will make their home debut on the Amazon Video "Thursday Night Football" package, which made its debut in 2022.
WEEK 8 at Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 29): New Orleans owns a 8-5 regular season edge in the series and has won the last three meetings, a 9-5 mark and four straight including the Super Bowl XLIV victory…New Orleans has a 3-3 road record against the Colts, 1-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium…This matchup will close out New Orleans's AFC South slate for 2023…Including a matchup at New England, the Saints will have played AFC opponents in four straight weeks for the second time in franchise history, having previously played all four NFC West teams in 2004 from Oct. 24-Nov. 21.
WEEK 9 vs. Chicago Bears (Nov. 5): The Saints will face the Bears for the 31st time in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the series 17-13, while Chicago has captured two of three playoff contests…New Orleans has won seven straight regular season matchups against Chicago, last dropping a contest on Dec. 11, 2008 in a 24-27 overtime loss…On Nov. 1, 2020, the Saints won in overtime at the Bears in their last regular season contest, as Wil Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal with 1:36 to go in overtime at Soldier Field…In the last meeting, New Orleans defeated Chicago 21-9 at home in an NFC Wild Card playoff victory on Jan. 10, 2021…Including the playoff win, the Saints have an 8-5 record in contests played against Chicago in the Caesars Superdome.
WEEK 10 at Minnesota Vikings (at Nov. 12): Minnesota owns a 20-12 advantage in the regular season series, but New Orleans has won five of the least seven…On "Sunday Night Football" on Oct. 28, 2018, New Orleans defeated the Vikings 30-20 at the last matchup played in Minnesota…Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, was born in Minneapolis, where his father Steve, played for the Vikings for 13 seasons as a tight end and is a member of the team's Ring of Honor.
WEEK 12 & 18 Atlanta Falcons (at Nov. 26, vs. Jan. 6/7): In 2022, New Orleans swept the regular season series with a 16-point fourth quarter comeback in Week 1 to set a Saints franchise record and a 21-18 win in Week 15 at home…New Orleans holds a 54-53 regular-season advantage in the all-time series and have won 24 of 34 meetings since 2006…The Saints have played the Falcons 107 times in the regular season, more than any other opponent…The Saints are 27-26 all-time against the Falcons in home games…New Orleans is 27-27 in contests played in Atlanta...The Saints will play the Falcons in the season finale for the second time in three seasons, having defeated Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022…However, this will be the first season finale against Atlanta played in New Orleans since a 10-9 Saints victory in the Superdome on December 18, 1988…New Orleans Coach Dennis Allen's late father, Grady, played for the Falcons from 1968-1972 and Dennis Allen served on Atlanta's coaching staff from 2002-05.
WEEK 13 vs Detroit Lions (Dec. 3): The Saints own a 13-12-1 regular season advantage, with the Saints winning the lone playoff contest…At home New Orleans has a 9-5 record against the Lions, as it looks to continue a two-game winning streak, including one home game on Oct. 15, 2017 and one on the road on October 4, 2020…Lions Coach Dan Campbell served on the Saints coaching staff from 2015-20 and he and Saints Coach Dennis Allen were college teammates at Texas A&M…Saints running back Jamaal Williams, signed by New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 playing for Detroit.
WEEK 15 vs New York Giants (Dec. 17): The Giants lead the all-time series 17-14, but the Saints hold a 9-4 edge in contests played in New Orleans…New York took the last matchup at the Caesars Superdome in a 27-21 overtime victory on Oct. 3, 2021.
WEEK 16 at Los Angeles Rams (Dec. 21): Old NFC West rivals from 1970-2001, the Rams lead the all-time regular season series 42-34, with the post season series split at 1-1…The Saints have a 16-23 record on the road against the Rams, with this year's matchup being the first time New Orleans will play at Sofi Stadium in the regular season…Since 2016, the Saints hold a 4-3 record against the Rams, including a 27-20 victory at the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 20, 2022…This will be the second time in three seasons and the third time overall that New Orleans will play on Thursday night twice in a season, but on the other two occasions (2018 and 2021), they played on back-to-back Thursdays.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 2023 PRESEASON OPPONENTS AND DATES:
PRESEASON WEEK 1 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (TBD): The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs lead the preseason series 6-4, with the last preseason meeting between the clubs, a 17-13 Saints win at the Superdome, which also was Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid's debut as in charge of the Chiefs…This will be the first time the Saints have opened the preseason at home since 2019…Saints S Tyrann Mathieu played for the Chiefs from 2019-21.
PRESEASON WEEK 2 at Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 20): The Saints played at the Chargers in three consecutive preseasons from 2017-19 and the clubs closed out the 2022 preseason at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints lead the all-time preseason series against the Chargers 6-4, having won the last five exhibitions dating back to 2010.
PRESEASON WEEK 3 vs. Houston Texans (Aug. 27): The Saints will close out the preseason at the Caesars Superdome in a nationally televised contest (FOX) against the Texans prior to the roster reduction to 53 players, under the league's three preseason game, 17-regular season contest format. 2023 will be the sixth consecutive time (note, the 2020 preseason was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic) that New Orleans will conclude their preseason at the Caesars Superdome. The preseason series between the Saints and the Texans is currently tied at 5-5. The clubs will also face off at Houston in the regular season on Oct. 15.
The Chiefs and Chargers preseason contests will be broadcast regionally on the Gray Television network of stations on the Gulf Coast, available in the New Orleans area on FOX 8 WVUE, with dates and times to be announced in the near future. The Houston preseason game will be nationally broadcast on FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally).
