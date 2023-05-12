2023 Saints Schedule Notes: A look at opponents, dates

WEEK 6 at Houston Texans (Oct. 15): The Saints have met the Texans, the NFL's most recent expansion franchise (2002), only five times, with New Orleans holding the 3-2 edge…In the last matchup against Houston on Sept. 9, 2019, the Saints pulled out a narrow 30-28 victory on "Monday Night Football." New Orleans will look to win its first matchup in Houston this year on its third try.

WEEK 7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 19): New Orleans will face Jacksonville for the eighth time, with the Saints holding a 5-2 lead against the Jaguars…The Saints have a 3-0 record in games played at the Caesars Superdome in the series and will look to extend their four-game winning streak against the Jaguars…The Saints will make their home debut on the Amazon Video "Thursday Night Football" package, which made its debut in 2022.

WEEK 8 at Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 29): New Orleans owns a 8-5 regular season edge in the series and has won the last three meetings, a 9-5 mark and four straight including the Super Bowl XLIV victory…New Orleans has a 3-3 road record against the Colts, 1-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium…This matchup will close out New Orleans's AFC South slate for 2023…Including a matchup at New England, the Saints will have played AFC opponents in four straight weeks for the second time in franchise history, having previously played all four NFC West teams in 2004 from Oct. 24-Nov. 21.

WEEK 9 vs. Chicago Bears (Nov. 5): The Saints will face the Bears for the 31st time in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the series 17-13, while Chicago has captured two of three playoff contests…New Orleans has won seven straight regular season matchups against Chicago, last dropping a contest on Dec. 11, 2008 in a 24-27 overtime loss…On Nov. 1, 2020, the Saints won in overtime at the Bears in their last regular season contest, as Wil Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal with 1:36 to go in overtime at Soldier Field…In the last meeting, New Orleans defeated Chicago 21-9 at home in an NFC Wild Card playoff victory on Jan. 10, 2021…Including the playoff win, the Saints have an 8-5 record in contests played against Chicago in the Caesars Superdome.

WEEK 10 at Minnesota Vikings (at Nov. 12): Minnesota owns a 20-12 advantage in the regular season series, but New Orleans has won five of the least seven…On "Sunday Night Football" on Oct. 28, 2018, New Orleans defeated the Vikings 30-20 at the last matchup played in Minnesota…Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, was born in Minneapolis, where his father Steve, played for the Vikings for 13 seasons as a tight end and is a member of the team's Ring of Honor.

WEEK 12 & 18 Atlanta Falcons (at Nov. 26, vs. Jan. 6/7): In 2022, New Orleans swept the regular season series with a 16-point fourth quarter comeback in Week 1 to set a Saints franchise record and a 21-18 win in Week 15 at home…New Orleans holds a 54-53 regular-season advantage in the all-time series and have won 24 of 34 meetings since 2006…The Saints have played the Falcons 107 times in the regular season, more than any other opponent…The Saints are 27-26 all-time against the Falcons in home games…New Orleans is 27-27 in contests played in Atlanta...The Saints will play the Falcons in the season finale for the second time in three seasons, having defeated Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022…However, this will be the first season finale against Atlanta played in New Orleans since a 10-9 Saints victory in the Superdome on December 18, 1988…New Orleans Coach Dennis Allen's late father, Grady, played for the Falcons from 1968-1972 and Dennis Allen served on Atlanta's coaching staff from 2002-05.

WEEK 13 vs Detroit Lions (Dec. 3): The Saints own a 13-12-1 regular season advantage, with the Saints winning the lone playoff contest…At home New Orleans has a 9-5 record against the Lions, as it looks to continue a two-game winning streak, including one home game on Oct. 15, 2017 and one on the road on October 4, 2020…Lions Coach Dan Campbell served on the Saints coaching staff from 2015-20 and he and Saints Coach Dennis Allen were college teammates at Texas A&M…Saints running back Jamaal Williams, signed by New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns in 2022 playing for Detroit.

WEEK 15 vs New York Giants (Dec. 17): The Giants lead the all-time series 17-14, but the Saints hold a 9-4 edge in contests played in New Orleans…New York took the last matchup at the Caesars Superdome in a 27-21 overtime victory on Oct. 3, 2021.