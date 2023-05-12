Opposing rookie quarterbacks dominate New Orleans Saints' early schedule

The New Orleans Saints have announced their schedule for the 2023 NFL season. Take a look at the NFL quarterbacks that the Saints are anticipating going head-to-head against in the regular season.
The New Orleans Saints possibly will encounter a parade of rookie quarterbacks during the first half of the 2023 regular season – likely four in the first eight games – according to the schedule released Thursday night.
Beginning with the likelihood of seeing second-round pick Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans in the season opener Sept. 10 in the Caesars Superdome, and segueing into the next weekend with New Orleans tackling Carolina and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., the Saints also will figure to encounter No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Oct. 15 at noon, and No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson and Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Oct. 28.
That presents the possibility of squaring off against four rookie quarterbacks in the first half of the season, as New Orleans seeks to get off to a fast start.
The Saints, who finished 7-10 last season, are scheduled for three nationally televised games – the Panthers on Monday night at 6:15 p.m., the Jaguars on Thursday night (Oct. 19, in the Caesars Superdome at 7:15 p.m.), and the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21 at 7:15 p.m. in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
After the bye week (Week 11), the Saints will finish out the regular season with four of their final seven games against NFC South Division rivals. The Saints, who have won their last four season openers, will commence their season in the Caesars Superdome for the first time since 2020.
Four opponents advanced to the playoffs last season – Jacksonville (Oct. 19 in New Orleans), the New York Giants (Dec. 17 in New Orleans), Minnesota (Nov. 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis) and Tampa Bay (Oct. 1 in New Orleans and New Year's Eve at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa).
Three times, the Saints will play back-to-back road games: Sept. 18 and 24 against Carolina and Green Bay, Oct. 8 and 15 against New England and Houston and Dec. 21 and 31 against the Rams and Tampa Bay.
The home schedule will be highlighted by a three-game stand: Dec. 3 against Detroit, Dec. 10 against Carolina and Dec. 17 against the Giants.
