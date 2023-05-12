Opposing rookie quarterbacks dominate New Orleans Saints' early schedule

The New Orleans Saints possibly will encounter a parade of rookie quarterbacks during the first half of the 2023 regular season – likely four in the first eight games – according to the schedule released Thursday night.

Beginning with the likelihood of seeing second-round pick Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans in the season opener Sept. 10 in the Caesars Superdome, and segueing into the next weekend with New Orleans tackling Carolina and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., the Saints also will figure to encounter No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Oct. 15 at noon, and No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson and Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Oct. 28.

That presents the possibility of squaring off against four rookie quarterbacks in the first half of the season, as New Orleans seeks to get off to a fast start.