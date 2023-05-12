Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Opposing rookie quarterbacks dominate New Orleans Saints' early schedule

New Orleans possibly will play against four rookies in first eight games

May 11, 2023 at 08:53 PM
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Week 1 vs Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill

Week 1 vs Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Images
Weeks 2 and 14 vs Carolina Panthers: Bryce Young

Chris Carlson/AP Images
Week 3 at Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love

Doug Murray/AP Images
Weeks 4 and 17 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield

Chris O'Meara/AP Images
Week 5 at New England Patriots: Mac Jones

Adrian Kraus/AP Images
Week 6 at Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud

Jeff Roberson/AP Images
Week 7 vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images
Week 8 at Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson

Michael Conroy/AP Images
Week 9 vs Chicago Bears: Justin Fields

Paul Sancya/AP Images
Week 10 at Minnesota Vikings: Kirk Cousins

Abbie Parr/AP Images
Weeks 12 and 18 vs Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder

Julio Cortez/AP Images
Week 13 vs Detroit Lions: Jared Goff

Morry Gash/AP Images
Week 15 vs Giants: Daniel Jones

Matt Rourke/AP Images
Week 16 at Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford

Butch Dill/AP Images
The New Orleans Saints possibly will encounter a parade of rookie quarterbacks during the first half of the 2023 regular season – likely four in the first eight games – according to the schedule released Thursday night.

Beginning with the likelihood of seeing second-round pick Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans in the season opener Sept. 10 in the Caesars Superdome, and segueing into the next weekend with New Orleans tackling Carolina and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., the Saints also will figure to encounter No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud and the Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston on Oct. 15 at noon, and No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson and Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Oct. 28.

That presents the possibility of squaring off against four rookie quarterbacks in the first half of the season, as New Orleans seeks to get off to a fast start.

The Saints, who finished 7-10 last season, are scheduled for three nationally televised games – the Panthers on Monday night at 6:15 p.m., the Jaguars on Thursday night (Oct. 19, in the Caesars Superdome at 7:15 p.m.), and the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21 at 7:15 p.m. in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

After the bye week (Week 11), the Saints will finish out the regular season with four of their final seven games against NFC South Division rivals. The Saints, who have won their last four season openers, will commence their season in the Caesars Superdome for the first time since 2020.

Four opponents advanced to the playoffs last season – Jacksonville (Oct. 19 in New Orleans), the New York Giants (Dec. 17 in New Orleans), Minnesota (Nov. 12 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis) and Tampa Bay (Oct. 1 in New Orleans and New Year's Eve at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa).

Three times, the Saints will play back-to-back road games: Sept. 18 and 24 against Carolina and Green Bay, Oct. 8 and 15 against New England and Houston and Dec. 21 and 31 against the Rams and Tampa Bay.

The home schedule will be highlighted by a three-game stand: Dec. 3 against Detroit, Dec. 10 against Carolina and Dec. 17 against the Giants.

