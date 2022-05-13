A detailed look at the New Orleans Saints' 2022 regular season opponents, dates

Atlanta Falcons (at Sept. 11, vs. Dec. 17/18): In 2021, the clubs split the season series with New Orleans pulling out a 30-20 season-ending victory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022…After New Orleans closed out the 2021 season with Atlanta, it will open the 2022 regular season campaign with the Falcons…Atlanta holds a 53-52 regular-season advantage in the all-time series, although New Orleans has won 22 of 32 meetings since 2006…The Saints have played the Falcons 105 times in the regular season, more than any other opponent…The Saints are 26-26 all-time against the Falcons at home…New Orleans is 26-27 all-time in games played in Atlanta…This will be the ninth time that the clubs have opened against each other, the first time since 2014…The date and time of the Week 15 contest will be announced in-season as part of the NFL's flexible scheduling…New Orleans Coach Dennis Allen's late father, Grady, played for the Falcons from 1968-1972 and Allen served on Atlanta's coaching staff from 2002-05…New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston and Atlanta signal-caller Marcus Mariota were the first and second respective picks in the 2015 NFL Draft and the 2013 and 2014 Heisman Trophy winners.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Sept. 18, at Dec. 5): New Orleans holds a 39-21 regular season edge in the all-time series against the Buccaneers, the club's best winning percentage (.650) versus an NFL opponent that it has played more than 11 times…New Orleans is 21-12 all-time at home against Tampa Bay and 18-9 in contests played at Tampa…In 2021, the Saints swept the Buccaneers in the regular season for the third consecutive time for the second time in club history (2012-14)…Entering his first season as head coach of the Saints in 2022, Allen successfully handled Sean Payton's head coaching duties, when Payton was sidelined by Covid-19 protocols in a 9-0 shutout win at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021 to complete the season sweep…Both Allen and Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles will be in their first season as New Orleans' and Tampa Bay's head coaches respectively after both served as defensive coordinator for their respective teams in 2021…After the Saints and Buccaneers had only played on prime time once prior to 2020 (2002), the two clubs will face off on national television for the third consecutive season in 2022…The Dec. 5 tilt at Raymond James Stadium will be the first time that the Saints and Buccaneers play each other on "Monday Night Football."

Carolina Panthers (at Sept. 25, vs. Jan. 7/8): New Orleans leads the regular season series 28-26 with the Saints capturing the only playoff meeting…After sweeping the Panthers for two straight seasons from 2019-20, the clubs split in 2021, rebounding from a 26-7 loss at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 19 to win 18-10 on Jan. 2, 2022 at the Caesars Superdome…The Saints are an identical 14-13 all-time in the regular season on the road and at home against Carolina…With New Orleans facing the Minnesota Vikings in London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium the following Sunday, the Saints have played at the Panthers all three times prior to playing a contest overseas, previously happening in 2008 and 2017…The Sept. 25 matchup at Bank of America Stadium will close out a three-game stretch to start the season against NFC South foes, the first time New Orleans has faced three division teams to open the season since they were members of the NFC West in 1995…The date and time of the regular season finale will be announced by the NFL at the conclusion of all Week 17 contests…Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was the eighth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, whose father Joe Horn played for New Orleans from 2000-06, ranking fourth in club record books in receiving with 523 receptions for 7,622 yards (14.6 avg.) and 50 touchdowns. Jaycee Horn had his first career interception against New Orleans in the Sept. 19, 2021 tilt in Charlotte.

vs. Minnesota Vikings (Oct. 2-London): Minnesota owns a 19-12 advantage in the regular season series, but New Orleans has won five of the last six regular season tilts…New Orleans has a 2-0 record played at games in London, but this will be their first matchup against an NFC club overseas…New Orleans will be looking to win their third consecutive season regular season contest against the Vikings…In the last matchup, a home contest for New Orleans on Christmas Day in 2020, RB Alvin Kamara put together an electrifying performance in a 52-33 win to clinch the team's fourth straight NFC South title, as he tied an NFL record with six rushing touchdowns and six total touchdowns, the hallmark of a 22-carry, 155-yard performance, where he set a career-best in rushing yards as well.

vs. Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 9): The Saints will face the Seahawks for the 16th time in the regular season, with New Orleans leading the series 9-6, while Seattle has captured both playoff contests…On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, New Orleans defeated Seattle 13-10 at Lumen Field behind a dominating defensive performance and a game-winning field goal with 1:56 left…The Saints have a 4-2 record in contests played against Seattle in the Caesars Superdome, the last a 25-20 victory on October 30, 2016.

vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Oct. 16): With the series tied 7-7, the Saints won the last meeting, a 51-14 victory on Nov. 11, 2018 at Paul Brown Stadium…The Saints have a 2-4 record in games played at the Caesars Superdome in the series and will be looking for their first home win against the Bengals since a 20-13 victory on January 2, 1994…This will mark a homecoming for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a former Louisiana State University standout and the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who was a standout at Archbishop Rummel High School and LSU and the 2021 Associated Press NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 20): The regular season series is tied 15-15, with the Saints having captured the last meeting at the Superdome on Oct. 27, 2019, 31-9…As part of Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" package, this will be the first time the Saints play the Cardinals on prime time…Winston was the first overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray was the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 30): The Raiders will be New Orleans' AFC West opponent, an addition following the 2021 expansion of the NFL regular season to 17 games in the offseason, marking the first time the Saints will host Las Vegas since the 2016 season opener…The Raiders lead the all-time series 7-6-1, with contests having been played in New Orleans, Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas…New Orleans has a 3-3-1 record against the Raiders at home…Allen served as head coach of the Raiders from 2012-14.

vs. Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 7): The Ravens lead the series 5-2, but the Saints broke a three-game skid with a 24-23 win at M&T Bank Stadium on Oct. 21, 2018, as Drew Brees became the third quarterback at the time to defeat all 32 teams…New Orleans will be seeking its first home win against the Ravens in its third try, which would give the Saints home wins against all 31 clubs…This will mark the fifth consecutive season New Orleans is featured twice on "Monday Night Football," the second time the Saints play the Ravens on the NFL's most memorable national showcase.

at Pittsburgh Steelers (Nov. 13): New Orleans owns a 9-7 edge in the series and has won the last three meetings…New Orleans has a 3-3 road record against the Steelers, 1-1 at Heinz Field…The Steelers contest will also start a four-game stretch for New Orleans of playing against 2021 playoff teams, only one of the matchups at home.

vs. Los Angeles Rams (Nov. 20): Old NFC West rivals from 1970-2001, the Rams lead the all-time regular season series 42-33, with the postseason series split at 1-1…The Saints have a 14-16 record against the Rams in home contests played at the Caesars Superdome in the regular season, splitting the two postseason contests…The Saints will play the defending Super Bowl champion for the third consecutive season, having lost to Kansas City at home in 2020 and swept Tampa Bay in 2021…When facing a defending Super Bowl champion, the Saints have posted an 10-21 all-time record after sweeping the Buccaneers in 2021…New Orleans will be looking for its fourth consecutive home regular season win against the Rams for the first time…In playing the Super Bowl finalist Bengals on Oct. 16, this will mark the second time in three seasons that the Saints host both the Super Bowl champions and finalists.

at San Francisco 49ers (Nov. 27): With the Saints and 49ers NFC West rivals from 1970-2001, San Francisco holds a 48-27-2 edge in the all-time regular season series, but the Saints have captured nine of the last 12…The San Francisco contest will close out New Orleans' 2022 slate against NFC West opponents.

at Cleveland Browns (Dec. 24): The Browns lead the all-time series 13-5, but New Orleans got the best of them in the last meeting, a 21-18 win at home on Sept. 16, 2018, the start of a 10-game winning streak….New Orleans has a 2-5 record in Cleveland…This will be the 10th time New Orleans has played on Christmas Eve, but the first road matchup since a 30-7 win at the New York Giants in 2006, with the Saints winning all three Christmas Eve road contests…Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is a Cleveland native, prepping at Glenville High School and starring at Ohio State, will play in his hometown for the first time in the regular season.

at Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 1): New Orleans will be looking to rebound from two consecutive losses to Philadelphia, including dropping a 40-29 decision to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 21, 2021…Philadelphia owns an 18-12 regular season advantage, with the Saints winning three of four postseason contests…This will mark the third time that the Saints will play a road game in three consecutive seasons at Philadelphia, having also done so from 1967-69 and 1991-93...This will be the fourth time the Saints will play on New Year's Day.

A look at the Saints' 2022 preseason opponents:

at Houston Texans (Week One-Date and kickoff time TBD): New Orleans is scheduled to open the preseason on the road for the sixth time in the past seven seasons (The 2020 NFL preseason being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic)…The Saints are 26-28 in preseason openers all-time…New Orleans and Houston have played in the preseason ten times since 2002 when the Texans entered the NFL as an expansion franchise and they are tied 5-5 in exhibitions.

at Green Bay Packers (Week Two-Date and kickoff time TBD): The Packers lead the preseason series 7-2, but New Orleans got the best of Green Bay in the 2021 regular season opener, a 38-3 victory played at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field due to Hurricane Ida displacing the team's operations…The last time New Orleans played Green Bay in the preseason was a 38-10 loss at Lambeau Field on Sept. 3, 2015.

vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Week Three-Date and kickoff time TBD): The Saints will close out the preseason at the Caesars Superdome against the Cardinals prior to the roster cutdown to 53 players on Labor Day weekend, under the league's three preseason game, 17-regular season contest format which is in its second year. 2022 will be the sixth consecutive time that New Orleans finishes the preseason at the Caesars Superdome. The Saints lead the all-time preseason series against the Chargers 5-4, having won the last four dating back to 2010.