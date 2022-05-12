Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 home opener scheduled for September 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 division game between Saints and Bucs scheduled for noon kick-off on FOX

May 12, 2022 at 05:01 PM
New Orleans Saints
The National Football League has announced that the New Orleans Saints will open their 2022 regular season Caesars Superdome slate by hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Two on September 18. Kickoff for the contest is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT and it will be regionally broadcast on FOX (WVUE-FOX 8 locally).

New Orleans holds a 39-21 regular season edge in the all-time series against the Buccaneers, the club's best winning percentage (.650) versus an NFL opponent that they have played more than seven times. New Orleans is 21-12 all-time at home against Tampa Bay. In 2021, the Saints swept the Buccaneers in the regular season for the third consecutive time for the second time in club history (2012-14). The contest will also mark Dennis Allen's Caesars Superdome regular season debut as head coach. On Dec. 19, 2021 at Tampa Bay, Allen successfully handled Sean Payton's head coaching duties, when Payton was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols in a 9-0 shutout win at Raymond James Stadium to complete the 2021 season sweep.

With New Orleans' October 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium already finalized, the remainder of New Orleans' 2022 schedule will be announced by the National Football League at 7 p.m. CT tonight.

The Atlanta Falcons have also announced that they will open their home schedule by playing host to the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 11 at noon in Week 1.

