New Orleans Saints 2022 home opener scheduled for September 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans holds a 39-21 regular season edge in the all-time series against the Buccaneers, the club's best winning percentage (.650) versus an NFL opponent that they have played more than seven times. New Orleans is 21-12 all-time at home against Tampa Bay. In 2021, the Saints swept the Buccaneers in the regular season for the third consecutive time for the second time in club history (2012-14). The contest will also mark Dennis Allen's Caesars Superdome regular season debut as head coach. On Dec. 19, 2021 at Tampa Bay, Allen successfully handled Sean Payton's head coaching duties, when Payton was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols in a 9-0 shutout win at Raymond James Stadium to complete the 2021 season sweep.