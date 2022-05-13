New Orleans Saints 2022 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

The New Orleans Saints announced today their 2022 schedule presented by SeatGeek, for which the regular season kicks off on Sunday, September 11, at the Atlanta Falcons and features three primetime games and an eight-game Caesars Superdome home slate that features both Super Bowl LVI participants.

The Saints will open their season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, when they play the Falcons (noon CT). It will be the ninth time that the Saints have opened their season against Atlanta.

After starting the regular season on the road, the Saints will open their Caesars Superdome slate, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 18 (noon) and then will close out the first three games of their NFC South Slate at the Carolina Panthers on September 25 (noon), the first time the Saints have began with three straight division contests since 1995, when they resided in the NFC West. New Orleans will then travel to London to play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2 (8:30 a.m.) in a contest that will be nationally televised on the NFL Network. Upon returning from overseas, New Orleans will immediately spring into action the following Sunday when they host the Seattle Seahawks at the Caesars Superdome on October 9 (noon).