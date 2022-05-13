Three nationally televised games, trip to London key features of New Orleans Saints 2022 schedule

The previously announced London game against Minnesota on Oct. 2 will not be followed by a bye. New Orleans will travel home and play Seattle in the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 9, the second game of a three-game run of "home" games (the London game officially is a home game for the Saints) that will conclude with Cincinnati's visit.

Twice, the Saints will play back-to-back road games – four of the final six games will be on the road – and the second stint will center around holidays. On Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, the Saints will travel to play the 49ers and Buccaneers, respectively. On Christmas Eve (a Saturday) and New Year's Day, New Orleans will be on the road against Cleveland and Philadelphia, respectively.

After the initial 13-game march, the Saints will have their bye before hosting the Falcons in the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 17 or 18 (the exact date and time of the game will be determined). The same thing will occur for the regular-season finale against Carolina in the Superdome; it will be played Jan. 7 or 8, with the time to be determined.

Worth noting is that Sunday night games in weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change, which means New Orleans possibly could have another nationally televised game added to the schedule.