Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Three nationally televised games, trip to London key features of New Orleans Saints 2022 schedule

Saints also will play host to both 2021 Super Bowl teams

May 12, 2022 at 07:44 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

CP-Jameis-Winston-Saints-49ers-1920
Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

Three nationally televised games, home dates against both Super Bowl LVI participants, a season-opening stretch against the NFC South Division and a trip to London for a matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium highlight a grueling 2022 schedule for the New Orleans Saints, who won't enjoy their bye until Week 14 under new head coach Dennis Allen.

The Saints, 9-8 in the NFL's inaugural 17-game schedule last year, will enter their first season since 2005 without Sean Payton as head coach. Allen, the team's defensive coordinator from 2015-21, will begin his first season as its head coach with a road game against the Falcons on Sept. 11.

That begins the Saints' initial taste of the NFC South: the season opener on the road against Atlanta, in the Caesars Superdome for the home opener against Tampa Bay a week later, and a trip to Carolina on Sept. 25. The Carolina game will precede the London trip, where New Orleans will face Minnesota on Oct. 2.

New Orleans' three prime-time games are once on Thursday (Oct. 20, at Arizona) and twice on Monday (Nov. 7, home in the Caesars Superdome against Baltimore, and Dec. 5, on the road against Tampa Bay).

The most recent Super Bowl participants will visit New Orleans almost a month apart. Cincinnati, the AFC champions who feature quarterback Joe Burrow, a college star and Heisman Trophy winner who played at LSU, will play in the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 16, and the Los Angeles Rams, who won Super Bowl LVI on their home field, will visit New Orleans for a Nov. 20 game.

With the NFC South Division champion Buccaneers (twice), Bengals (AFC North) and Rams (NFC West) on the schedule, the Saints play three of the NFL's eight division winners from last season. Additionally, six opponents won at least 10 games last year: Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Arizona, Las Vegas, the Rams and San Francisco.

New Orleans Saints 2022 Schedule: NFL Opponents Quarterbacks 

The New Orleans Saints have announced their schedule for the 2022 NFL season. Take a look at the NFL quarterbacks that the Saints will go head-to-head against in the regular season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 1 and 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota
1 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 1 and 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Marcus Mariota

Aaron Doster/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 2 and 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quarterback Tom Brady
2 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 2 and 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quarterback Tom Brady

Jason Behnken/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 3 and 18 vs. Carolina Panthers: Quarterback Sam Darnold
3 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 3 and 18 vs. Carolina Panthers: Quarterback Sam Darnold

Mark LoMoglio/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings (London): Quarterback Kirk Cousins
4 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings (London): Quarterback Kirk Cousins

Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Quarterback Drew Lock
5 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Quarterback Drew Lock

Jack Dempsey/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Quarterback Joe Burrow
6 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Quarterback Joe Burrow

Doug Benc/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals: Quarterback Kyler Murray
7 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals: Quarterback Kyler Murray

Jae C. Hong/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Quarterback Derek Carr
8 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Quarterback Derek Carr

Emilee Chinn/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens: Quarterback Lamar Jackson
9 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens: Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Ron Schwane/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett
10 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers: Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Quarterback Matthew Stafford
11 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Quarterback Matthew Stafford

Lynne Sladky/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 12 at San Francisco 49ers: Quarterback Trey Lance
12 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 12 at San Francisco 49ers: Quarterback Trey Lance

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 16 at Cleveland Browns: Quarterback Deshaun Watson
13 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 16 at Cleveland Browns: Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Ron Schwane/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 17 at Philadelphia Eagles: Quarterback Jalen Hurts
14 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 17 at Philadelphia Eagles: Quarterback Jalen Hurts

Jason Behnken/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The previously announced London game against Minnesota on Oct. 2 will not be followed by a bye. New Orleans will travel home and play Seattle in the Caesars Superdome on Oct. 9, the second game of a three-game run of "home" games (the London game officially is a home game for the Saints) that will conclude with Cincinnati's visit.

Twice, the Saints will play back-to-back road games – four of the final six games will be on the road – and the second stint will center around holidays. On Nov. 27 and Dec. 5, the Saints will travel to play the 49ers and Buccaneers, respectively. On Christmas Eve (a Saturday) and New Year's Day, New Orleans will be on the road against Cleveland and Philadelphia, respectively.

After the initial 13-game march, the Saints will have their bye before hosting the Falcons in the Caesars Superdome on Dec. 17 or 18 (the exact date and time of the game will be determined). The same thing will occur for the regular-season finale against Carolina in the Superdome; it will be played Jan. 7 or 8, with the time to be determined.

Worth noting is that Sunday night games in weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change, which means New Orleans possibly could have another nationally televised game added to the schedule.

Dates and times for preseason games have not been determined, but the Saints will play road games against Houston and Green Bay, followed by a home game against the Chargers, on the preseason schedule.

Related Links

New Orleans Saints 2022 Schedule: NFL Opponents Head Coaches 

The New Orleans Saints have announced their schedule for the 2022 NFL season. Take a look at the NFL head coaches that Dennis Allen will go head-to-head against in the regular season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 1 and 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Head Coach Arthur Smith
1 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 1 and 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons: Head Coach Arthur Smith

Joshua Bessex/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 2 and 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Head Coach Todd Bowles
2 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 2 and 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Head Coach Todd Bowles

Perry Knotts/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 3 and 18 vs. Carolina Panthers: Head Coach Matt Rhule
3 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Weeks 3 and 18 vs. Carolina Panthers: Head Coach Matt Rhule

Adrian Kraus/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings (London): Head Coach Kevin O'Connell
4 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings (London): Head Coach Kevin O'Connell

Michael Conroy/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Head Coach Pete Carroll
5 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks: Head Coach Pete Carroll

Gregory Trott/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Head Coach Zac Taylor
6 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Head Coach Zac Taylor

Emilee Chinn/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals: Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury
7 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals: Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury

John McCoy/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Head Coach Josh McDaniels
8 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Rebecca Blackwell/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens: Head Coach John Harbaugh
9 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens: Head Coach John Harbaugh

Nick Wass/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers: Head Coach Mike Tomlin
10 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers: Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Ryan Kang/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Head Coach Sean McVay
11 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams: Head Coach Sean McVay

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 12 at San Francisco 49ers: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
12 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 12 at San Francisco 49ers: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Jed Jacobsohn/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 16 at Cleveland Browns: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski
13 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 16 at Cleveland Browns: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski

David Richard/AP Images
2022 Saints Schedule Week 17 at Philadelphia Eagles: Head Coach Nick Sirianni
14 / 14

2022 Saints Schedule Week 17 at Philadelphia Eagles: Head Coach Nick Sirianni

Tom DiPace/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Lineup three primetime games and an eight-game Caesars Superdome home slate that features both Super Bowl LVI participants

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 home opener scheduled for September 18 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2 division game between Saints and Bucs scheduled for noon kick-off on FOX

news

Saints to host Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2

This will be the third time that the Saints will play a regular season contest overseas

Advertising