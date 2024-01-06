New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Saturday that the club has elevated guard Tommy Kraemer and running back Jordan Mims from the practice squad to the active roster (standard elevations).
Kraemer, 6-6, 316, was originally signed by the Detroit Lions as a free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He joined New Orleans early in the training camp and has spent the majority of the season on the team's practice squad, appearing in two contests. The Cincinnati native played in nine games with three starts for the Lions in 2021 (two at right guard, one at left guard).
Kraemer played four seasons for the Fighting Irish (2017-2020), starting 39-of-43 games played (27 at right guard and 12 at right tackle) and helped them earn two trips to the College Football Playoff semifinals. In 2020, he was selected first-team All-ACC and the third-team AP All-America. He was also a part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the NCAA's best offensive line in 2017 and helped the Irish rank seventh in the FBS with an average of 269.3 rushing yards per game.
Mims, 6-0, 205, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills out of Fresno State this spring and in the preseason carried 11 times for 47 yards with one touchdown and caught four passes for 45 yards. He signed with the Saints practice squad at the conclusion of the preseason and recorded one special teams tackle in his only appearance on October 15 at Houston. Mims played five seasons at Fresno State, where he was a teammate of Saints QB Jake Haener. In 2022, he carried 261 times for 1,372 yards with 18 touchdowns to earn first-team All-Mountain West. In his final college game, the Palo Alto, Calif. native had a career-high 209 yards on 18 carries against Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl.