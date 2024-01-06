New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Mims, 6-0, 205, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills out of Fresno State this spring and in the preseason carried 11 times for 47 yards with one touchdown and caught four passes for 45 yards. He signed with the Saints practice squad at the conclusion of the preseason and recorded one special teams tackle in his only appearance on October 15 at Houston. Mims played five seasons at Fresno State, where he was a teammate of Saints QB Jake Haener. In 2022, he carried 261 times for 1,372 yards with 18 touchdowns to earn first-team All-Mountain West. In his final college game, the Palo Alto, Calif. native had a career-high 209 yards on 18 carries against Washington State in the Jimmy Kimmel Bowl.