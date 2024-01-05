New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons join forces for ALS support through 50/50 raffles on January 7 clash in Caesars Superdome

Following the success of the 50/50 raffle in Atlanta on November 26, the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons are thrilled to announce the continuation of their united efforts in support of Team Gleason and Tackle ALS. This marks the second installment of their charitable collaboration, proving that fan spirit can transcend the boundaries of a fierce football rivalry.
Starting 9:00 a.m. and through the end of the 3rd quarter of Sunday's game, fans can participate immediately by purchasing 50/50 Raffle tickets through the Saints Mobile App or Saints Website from anywhere within the state of Louisiana. Fans attending the game can participate through these channels, or through raffle volunteers and QR codes placed throughout the Superdome on Sunday.
Price points for 50/50 Raffle participants this week:
- 25 tickets for $25
- 99 tickets for $50
- 370 tickets for $100
References both Gleason's jersey number (37) and Green's jersey number (99)
Fans are encouraged to participate and make their mark on this remarkable partnership. Whether wearing black and gold or red and black, supporters of both teams can unite under a common goal: to make a difference in the lives of individuals facing challenges and adversity.
The proceeds from the raffle will directly contribute to the vital missions of Team Gleason and Tackle ALS, both dedicated to supporting the ALS community.
While the Saints and Falcons are no strangers to intense competition on the football field, they are demonstrating that they can put aside their rivalry for a greater cause. The 50/50 raffle initiative provides fans with the opportunity to actively support the noble missions of Steve Gleason and Tim Green, all while enjoying the thrilling competition on gameday.
Steve Gleason, a revered New Orleans Saints legend, continues to be a symbol of strength and resilience in the face of ALS. His foundation tirelessly works to enhance the lives of individuals living with ALS by providing critical equipment, technology, care services, and life adventures. Through this unique partnership, Saints and Falcons fans can stand together in unwavering support of this crucial cause.
Tim Green, an Atlanta Falcons legend and accomplished author, has utilized his platform to support various charitable endeavors, including initiatives that empower young people and encourage literacy. Participating in the 50/50 raffles allows fans to contribute to his Tackle ALS initiative in partnership with Mass General Hospital and aid its efforts to develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely.
"We're excited to continue this incredible partnership and build on the success of the first game in Atlanta," said Dennis Lauscha, President of the New Orleans Saints. Greg Beadles, President of the Atlanta Falcons, added, "Putting our rivalry aside to raise awareness for ALS and create a lasting impact off the field is a testament to the true spirit of collaboration and compassion."
For more information about the Team Gleason and Tackle ALS foundations, please visit https://teamgleason.org/ and https://www.tackleals.com/.
About Team Gleason
Founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason after his ALS diagnosis in 2011, Team Gleason is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). At its core, the foundation is on a mission to deliver innovative technology and essential equipment, all while empowering a higher quality of life for those affected by ALS. As the largest provider of technology to the ALS community, Team Gleason stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that are making a profound impact on the lives of those facing the challenges of this relentless disease.
For more information on how you can support Team Gleason and help individuals with ALS lead productive, purposeful, and meaningful lives, please visit https://teamgleason.org/.
About Tackle ALS
Tackle ALS was started in 2018 by former Atlanta Falcons Linebacker Tim Green in partnership with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Tackle ALS is not a foundation, so every dollar donated goes directly to MGH. Tackle ALS and the Healey & AMG Center are dedicated to the critically important global initiative to accelerate bringing scientific discoveries to ALS patients through innovative trial approaches. Increasing access to effective treatments for people with ALS is a primary shared goal. Identifying effective therapies during these trials brings us closer to FDA approval and the opportunity to make a difference for individuals living with ALS, and our ultimate goal of finding the cures. To learn more please visit https://www.tackleals.com/