New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons join forces for ALS support through 50/50 raffles on January 7 clash in Caesars Superdome

Steve Gleason, a revered New Orleans Saints legend, continues to be a symbol of strength and resilience in the face of ALS. His foundation tirelessly works to enhance the lives of individuals living with ALS by providing critical equipment, technology, care services, and life adventures. Through this unique partnership, Saints and Falcons fans can stand together in unwavering support of this crucial cause.

Tim Green, an Atlanta Falcons legend and accomplished author, has utilized his platform to support various charitable endeavors, including initiatives that empower young people and encourage literacy. Participating in the 50/50 raffles allows fans to contribute to his Tackle ALS initiative in partnership with Mass General Hospital and aid its efforts to develop therapies that repair or reverse damage caused by ALS and ultimately prevent the disease entirely.

"We're excited to continue this incredible partnership and build on the success of the first game in Atlanta," said Dennis Lauscha, President of the New Orleans Saints. Greg Beadles, President of the Atlanta Falcons, added, "Putting our rivalry aside to raise awareness for ALS and create a lasting impact off the field is a testament to the true spirit of collaboration and compassion."

Please read these Terms and Conditions before entering the 50/50 Charity Raffle at https://www.neworleanssaints.com/5050 (the "Raffle"). By purchasing a Raffle ticket, you represent that you meet all of the below-stated requirements and agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions and by the decisions of the Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal ("Charity"), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, or its representative.

For more information about the Team Gleason and Tackle ALS foundations, please visit https://teamgleason.org/ and https://www.tackleals.com/.

About Team Gleason

Founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason after his ALS diagnosis in 2011, Team Gleason is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). At its core, the foundation is on a mission to deliver innovative technology and essential equipment, all while empowering a higher quality of life for those affected by ALS. As the largest provider of technology to the ALS community, Team Gleason stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that are making a profound impact on the lives of those facing the challenges of this relentless disease.

For more information on how you can support Team Gleason and help individuals with ALS lead productive, purposeful, and meaningful lives, please visit https://teamgleason.org/.