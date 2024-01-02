Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 18

SAINTS vs. FALCONS GAME PREVIEW

The 109th regular season matchup between the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7 at the Caesars Superdome, to be played at 12:00 p.m. will be of utmost importance to the postseason hopes of both teams. A New Orleans victory over Atlanta combined with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie at the Carolina Panthers would earn New Orleans their first division title since 2020. Even if Tampa Bay wins, a Saints victory and loss/tie by both the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers would catapult New Orleans into a Wild Card playoff spot and set up a road matchup in Super Wild Card weekend.

The Saints-Falcons regular season series is tied 54-54, with New Orleans holding a 24-11 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 36 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.

WATCH SAINTS vs. FALCONS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)