Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons | 2023 NFL Week 18

SAINTS vs. FALCONS GAME PREVIEW
The 109th regular season matchup between the New Orleans Saints (8-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) on Sunday, January 7 at the Caesars Superdome, to be played at 12:00 p.m. will be of utmost importance to the postseason hopes of both teams. A New Orleans victory over Atlanta combined with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss/tie at the Carolina Panthers would earn New Orleans their first division title since 2020. Even if Tampa Bay wins, a Saints victory and loss/tie by both the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers would catapult New Orleans into a Wild Card playoff spot and set up a road matchup in Super Wild Card weekend.
The Saints-Falcons regular season series is tied 54-54, with New Orleans holding a 24-11 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. Since 1991, 36 games have been decided by eight points or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13-of-16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73. Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Eight games in the series have gone into overtime.
WATCH SAINTS vs. FALCONS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan (color analysts), and AJ Ross (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS vs. FALCONS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
STREAM SAINTS vs. FALCONS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season. Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $14.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.
NFL+
Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.
ADDITIONAL SAINTS vs. FALCONS GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Falcons for 2023 NFL Week 18, featuring a one-on-one exclusive with Dennis Allen. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions and analysis from John DeShazier, Erin Summers, and Saints legend Scott Shanle following the Saints' 2023 Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons on the Saints Postgame Show. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
