New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

The Saints rose to the physical challenge against Tampa Bay perhaps inspired by a physical, full-pads practice on Wednesday, four days prior to the game.

"Any time a coach challenges you – we were in pads last week, which is, I wouldn't say abnormal, but later in the season you kind of get away from padded practices – so it was kind of cool to put the pads back on and I think our guys handled it well," Mathieu said.

"That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football. I think we can kind of get distracted because they have a really good group of skills players, and you would expect them to push the ball down the field and take those chances.

"But I think everything for those guys starts with the run game, ends with the run game. Third down, you still have to defend the run. I mean, we know what these guys want to do. I think it's all about us showing up, especially defensively, and everybody being willing tacklers."

Saints Coach Dennis Allen agreed, and said the Falcons won the line of scrimmage in the prior meeting, leading to success in the run game. Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson (16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown) and Tyler Allgeier (10 carries for 63 yards) were effective in November; Robinson also caught three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.