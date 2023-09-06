Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Six Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Sep 06, 2023 at 03:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
Six New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans during the 2023 NFL season.

Position Name Injury Wednesday
WR Tre'Quan Smith Groin DNP
S J.T. Gray Shoulder DNP
RB Kendre Miller Knee DNP
CB Marshon Lattimore Knee LP
T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP
TE Jimmy Graham Rest LP

Position Name Injury Wednesday
CB Tre Avery Hamstring LP
LB Harold Landry Abdomen LP
T Dillon Radunz Knee LP
WR Treylon Burks Knee FP
LB Arden Key Calf FP
QB Will Levis Quadricep FP

