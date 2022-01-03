NFC playoff update: Where the New Orleans Saints stand after Week 17 | 2021 playoff picture

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints need to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18 and have Vikings and 49ers lose

Jan 02, 2022 at 07:25 PM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

The New Orleans Saints' gritty 18-10 win over the Carolina Panthers improved the team's record to 8-8 and kept them in the mix for a playoff spot for the fifth consecutive season.

The most realistic path for the Saints to make the playoffs:

  1. Beat Atlanta (7-9) in Week 18. The game is scheduled for noon Sunday, Jan. 9 but the day and time could be changed by the NFL.
  2. Have the Minnesota Vikings (7-8) lose one of their two remaining games, Sunday night at Green Bay (12-3) or next week vs. the Chicago Bears (6-10).
  3. Have the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) lose to the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) in Week 18.

