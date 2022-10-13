New Orleans Saints offense has been on a roll last six quarters

Center Erik McCoy said shaving down turnovers has been a significant factor, and also credited the defense with pitching in to help the offense find a rhythm.

"I still think we have way too many mistakes, and too many penalties to be frank with you," McCoy said. "That's something that needs to be corrected. But honestly, it's a team effort, it's a group effort.

"We're not turning the ball over as much, and the defense is really stepping up and they're playing well in the red zone and on third down. That's keeping the other guys off the field, putting us back on the field, giving us an opportunity to run the football, keep drives sustained, get us in third and manageable situations. Shouts to special teams, too. They had a turnover within their territory (a fumble recovery at Seattle's 13-yard line in the second quarter), and that gave us an easy opportunity to go in and get six."

McCoy said that cleaning up minute details has helped the offense sync.