Saints vs. Bengals Week 6 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

THE MATCHUP: SAINTS vs. BENGALS 2022 WEEK 6
Following a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday that was aided by a combination of timely plays on offense, defense and special teams, the New Orleans Saints will attempt to get on their first winning streak of the season and look to put themselves in position to potentially move into a first place tie in the NFC South, when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Noon (CT) on CBS.
SAINTS vs. BENGALS SERIES HISTORY
The Saints-Bengals series is tied 7-7 entering Sunday's matchup. The teams first faced off in 1970, as the Saints lost 26-6 at Cincinnati. They did not meet again for five years, when the two teams christened the Superdome for the first regular season game, a 21-0 Bengals win.
Three years later, the Saints recorded their first win against Cincinnati, a 17-7 home win, which was also the final victory for Saints signal-caller Archie Manning at the Superdome. The two clubs split their next meetings, while the Saints won the next three. The Bengals then captured three straight until New Orleans broke the skid in 2010 with a 34-30 victory at Paul Brown Stadium when QB Drew Brees became the franchise's all-time passing yardage leader.
The Bengals defeated the Saints 27-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 16, 2014 and the Saints returned the favor with a 51-14 thrashing at Paul Brown Stadium on November 11, 2018 in what was their biggest winning margin in a road contest in club history. Five of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.
A look back at the results between the Saints and Bengals in the previous 14 meetings between the clubs:
Date Site Result Att.
11/29/70 @Cincinnati Loss, 6-26 59,432
9/28/75 @New Orleans Loss, 0-21 52,531
9/24/78 @Cincinnati Win, 20-18 40,455
10/25/81 @New Orleans Win, 17-7 46,336
12/9/84 @New Orleans Loss, 21-24 40,855
12/20/87 @Cincinnati Win, 41-24 43,424
11/4/90 @Cincinnati Win, 21-7 60,067
1/2/94 @New Orleans Win, 20-13 58,036
9/15/96 @Cincinnati Loss, 15-30 45,412
12/22/02 @Cincinnati Loss, 13-20 43,544
11/19/06 @New Orleans Loss, 16-31 68,001
12/5/10 @Cincinnati Win, 34-30 60,067
11/16/14 @New Orleans Loss, 10-27 73,073
11/11/18 @Cincinnati Win, 51-14 52,492
THE LAST MEETING
WEEK 10: New Orleans Saints 51, Cincinnati Bengals 14; November 11, 2018 @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome –The Saints scored 35 points in the first half for the second consecutive week and then poured it on in the second.
The Saints' domination started early as they had scoring drives of 15 plays, six plays, nine plays, nine plays and one play while hogging time of possession (19:33 of the 30 minutes). New Orleans was 6 for 6 on third down in the first half. It was the seventh time in franchise history the Saints have scored at least 50 points. The Saints finished the game with more than 39 minutes of possession and more than 500 yards of offense.
The Win made New Orleans 8-1 and in firm control of the NFC South after Carolina's Thursday night loss dropped the Panthers to 6-3.
Check out the game action from the New Orleans Saints Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 11.
SAINTS vs. BENGALS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON
League Rankings
|Saints
|Bengals
|Record
|2-3
|2-3
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.8 (12t)
|21.6 (16t)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|25.6 (26t)
|17.8 (8)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|379.0 (7)
|335.6 (22)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|136.2 (10)
|91.8 (25)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|242.8 (14)
|243.8 (12)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|341.8 (16)
|327.0 (13)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|130.0 (24)
|99.6 (7)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|211.8 (12)
|227.4 (18)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|21.8 (17)
|27.0 (3)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|7.1 (22)
|10.8 (8)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|-8 (32)
|+1 (9t)
|Penalties
|40
|26
|Penalty Yards
|376
|186
|Opp. Penalties
|37
|29
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|316
|248
SAINTS vs. BENGALS SUPERLATIVES
RUSHING YARDAGE
- RB Craig Heyward – 122 yards on 19 carries, @ Riverfront Stadium, Nov. 4, 1990.
- RB Chris Ivory – 117 yards on 15 carries, @ Paul Brown Stadium, Dec. 5, 2010.
- RB Rueben Mayes – 115 yards on 30 carries, @ Riverfront Stadium, Nov. 4, 1990.
- RB George Rogers – 113 yards on 31 carries, @ Riverfront Stadium, Oct. 25, 1981.
- RB Mark Ingram II – 104 yards on 13 carries (8.0 avg.), @ Paul Brown Stadium, Nov. 11, 2018.
PASSING YARDAGE
- QB Drew Brees – 510 yards (club record) on 37 of 52 attempts, @ the Superdome, Nov. 19, 2006.
- QB Dave Wilson – 325 yards on 20 of 32 attempts, @ Riverfront Stadium, Dec. 9, 1984.
- QB Drew Brees – 313 yards on 24 of 29 attempts, @ Paul Brown Stadium, Dec. 5, 2010.
RECEIVING YARDAGE
- WR Devery Henderson – 169 yards on nine catches, @ the Superdome, Nov. 19, 2006.
- WR Danny Abramowicz – 165 yards on eight catches, @ Riverfront Stadium, Nov. 29, 1970.
- WR Michael Haynes – 156 yards on five catches, @ Riverfront Stadium, Sept. 15, 1996.
- WR Eric Martin – 120 yards on five catches, @ the Superdome, Jan. 2, 1994.
- WR Donte' Stallworth – 111 yards on six catches, @ Paul Brown Stadium, Dec. 22, 2002.
- WR Robert Meachem – 106 yards on three catches, @ Paul Brown Stadium, Dec. 5, 2010.
- TE Hoby Brenner – 101 yards on three catches, @ the Superdome, Nov. 29, 1970.
Fan photos from Cincinnati as the Saints faithful watch the Saints defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on the road.
SAINTS vs. BENGALS CONNECTIONS
QB Andy Dalton was a second round draft pick of the Bengals in 2011 and played for Cincinnati from 2011-19. Dalton took over the starting quarterback position immediately for the Bengals and for nine seasons, completed 2757-of-4449 passes for 31,594 yards with 204 touchdowns, only 118 interceptions and an 87.5 passer rating. He stands as the Bengals' all-time leader in career passer rating, 300-yard passing games (28), completions and touchdown passes. Dalton led the Bengals to the playoffs in his first five seasons.
TE Nick Vannett prepped at Westerville (Ohio) Central HS and played at Ohio State.
Bengals CB Eli Apple and S Vonn Bell, both of whom played for the Saints and New Orleans OL Wyatt Davis, LB Pete Werner, CBs Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby and WRs Chris Olave and Michael Thomas also played for the Buckeyes. Bengals DE Sam Hubbard also played for the Buckeyes with Thomas, Lattimore, Bell and Apple.
New Orleans Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell served as Bengals wide receivers coach from 2018-19.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase were college teammates at LSU and members of the team's 2019 National Championship team. Chase prepped at Archbishop Rummel HS. Thomas and Burrow were previously teammates at Ohio State.
Cincinnati T La'el Collins prepped at Redemptorist (Baton Rouge) HS and played at Louisiana State University with New Orleans WR Jarvis Landry and S Tyrann Mathieu.
Mathieu was tutored by Cincinnati Linebackers Coach James Betcher when he served as defensive coordinator in Arizona from 2015-17.
Cincinnati WR Trent Taylor prepped at Evangel (Shreveport) Christian Academy and then starred at Louisiana Tech, where he finished his college career with a school-record 327 receptions for 4,179 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Cincinnati DE Trey Hendrickson played for New Orleans from 2017-20, recording 13.5 sacks in 2020 as he was a PFWA All-NFL selection.
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor served, Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo and Senior Defensive Assistant Mark Duffner served on the same Miami Dolphins staff.
Rizzi tutored Bengals assistant linebackers coach Jordan Kovacs on special teams in Miami from 2013-15, Bengals safety special teams ace Michel Thomas from 2013-17 and Bengals CB Jalen Davis in the same capacity with the Dolphins in 2018.
Landry and Thomas were teammates in Miami from 2013-17. Roby and Thomas were teammates in Houston in 2020.
New Orleans WR Tre'Quan Smith was tutored by Bengals Wide Receivers Coach Troy Walters when he served as offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at UCF from 2016-17.
Bengals Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator Frank Pollack served on Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen's coaching staff in Oakland in 2012.
Bengals Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby served as defensive ends coach in New Orleans from 2006-07. Hobby also served as defensive tackles/strength and conditioning coach at Louisiana-Lafayette from 1996-97 and served on Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone's coaching staff in Jacksonville from 2017-18 when Marrone was head coach of the Jaguars.
Saints Assistant Offensive Line Coach Zach Strief prepped at Milford (Ohio) HS.
Asst. Strength and Conditioning Coach Charles Byrd coached at Miami from 2006-07.
T Landon Young is a Lexington, Ky. Native who played at Kentucky.
Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach Dan Roushar served as offensive line coach at the University of Cincinnati from 2005-06.
Strength and Conditioning Coach Rob Wenning is a Coldwater, Ohio native who played at the University of Findlay and served an internship at Ohio State from 2007-08.
G/C Cesar Ruiz and Bengals RB Chris Evans were college teammates at Michigan from 2017-18 and Ruiz later played with Bengals S Daxton Hill at Ann Arbor in 2019.
Bengals CB Mike Hilton played at the University of Mississippi from 2012-15.
C/G Erik McCoy blocked for Cincinnati RB Trayveon Williams at Texas A&M from 2016-18 as he broke the single-season school record for rushing yards their final season together.
Bengals WR Stanley Morgan Jr. prepped at St. Augustine HS.
Bengals WR Mike Thomas played at Southern Mississippi.
New Orleans QB Jameis Winston and DB Justin Evans played with Bengals G Alex Cappa in Tampa Bay.
T/G James Hurst and RB Mark Ingram II played with Bengals TE Hayden Hurst in Baltimore.
New Orleans Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach Ryan Nielsen tutored both Saints DT Kentavius Street and Bengals DT B.J. Hill when they were teammates at North Carolina State. Street and Hill also played with Bengals LB Germain Pratt with the Wolfpack.
Bengals DE Cameron Sample played at Tulane University from 2017-20.
New Orleans DE Carl Granderson and Bengals LB Logan Wilson were college teammates at Wyoming.