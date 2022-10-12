Taysom Hill gives star turn to 'fluid' role with New Orleans Saints

"So, I think that's really where my mind is at right now. I think the more that I can be there, if it creates opportunities for other guys in other places, this thing is just evolving and we'll just see where we go."

Partly, some evolution occurred at halftime against Seattle, due to effectiveness and necessity. Hill expected the offensive opportunities, simply because of the gameplan.

"As I enter a gameplan or a game or whatever, I think that's kind of the expectation, that these plays are going to get called," he said. "At halftime, we make some adjustments but as you guys know, that halftime goes so fast, I think most of the time we come out and say, 'These are the things that we want to get to.'

"Going into a game, you expect those plays to get called anyway, so I will say I don't think it really changes my mind-set. I think it helps having a heads up, because you have an expectation of what to plan and prepare for going into the second half."

Effectiveness in the run game led to four carries for 73 yards and a touchdown in the second half, including a 60-yard scoring run that gave the Saints the game's final points. The run game opened the gate to his 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. And after Deonte Harty injured his foot in the first quarter, Hill returned a kickoff 23 yards, then added returns of 18 and 26 yards in the fourth.

"Obviously, Deonte went down and we needed some help on kickoff return," he said. "That was one of those things that wasn't going to go away (with extra offensive responsibilities), because we needed some help there.