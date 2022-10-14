Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 6 vs. Bengals

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT

PREGAME & HALFTIME PERFORMANCES:

Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off and will include a special performance by Big Sam's Funky Nation. It will conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.

Reminder: Due to the ongoing renovation, Champions Square will only be available to ticketed guests. You will now be screened, and your tickets scanned at our two Champions Square entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) on the street level.

Once you enter Champions Square, you are now in the action and are able to navigate the full exterior of the Caesars Superdome, 360°. As a reminder, gates at the Caesars Superdome will continue to open 2 hours before kickoff and re-entry will not be permitted once you enter through the Champions Square entrances.

This week's National Anthem will be performed by Jolisa Singletary and fans will enjoy a halftime performance by the Alcorn State Marching Band.

SAINTS GAMEDAY BELL PRESENTED BY CAESARS:

Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday as we introduce our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square this season. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff as a cue for our fans to start moving into the Caesars Superdome to bring the energy as our Saints take the field! Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the SAINTS MOBILE APP all season long.

LIGHT UP THE DOME:

Be a part of the pregame show this season! Exclusively on the SAINTS MOBILE APP, fans can Light Up the Dome presented by SeatGeek during player introductions. Activate the feature on your mobile device and participate in a synchronized light show with your fellow Saints fans.

In order to participate, fans will need to have the most up-to-date version of the SAINTS MOBILE APP and grant permission for the app to use their microphone, as the light show is activated by the in-arena audio. Fans are encouraged to download the Saints app prior to entering the Caesars Superdome and have their phones open and ready prior to introductions. CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL INSTRUCTIONS.

CONCESSION OFFERS:

For fans seated in the 200 or 300 club levels, ASAP is now offering in-seat concession ordering for your section. Place your order when you arrive at the game and pick up at your concession location! For the best experience, download the ASAP App prior to the game.

SAINTS MERCHANDISE OFFERS + AUCTIONS POWERED BY SIGNATURE SPORTS:

Did you know you can now order Saints merchandise straight from your seat? Open the SAINTS MOBILE APP, place your mobile order and have it delivered or ready for pick-up during the game!

Interested in exclusive merchandise & one-of-a-kind team experiences? Saints Auctions powered by Signature Sports is your ticket! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

50/50 RAFFLE:

This preseason, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the LHSAA. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS

GAMEDAY PROGRAM:

Fans have a chance to purchase the Saints Gameday Program online this season, courtesy of Renaissance Publishing. CLICK HERE TO BUY NOW

OFFICIAL SAINTS FAN PACKAGES: