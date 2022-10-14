Saints Gameday Guide 2022: Week 6 vs. Bengals

SAINTS-BENGALS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
Following a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday that was aided by a combination of timely plays on offense, defense and special teams, the New Orleans Saints will attempt to get on their first winning streak of the season and look to put themselves in position to potentially move into a first place tie in the NFC South, when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Noon (CT).
The Saints-Bengals series is tied 7-7 entering Sunday's matchup. The teams first faced off in 1970, as the Saints lost 26-6 at Cincinnati. They did not meet again for five years, when the two teams christened the Superdome for the first regular season game, a 21-0 Bengals win. Three years later, the Saints recorded their first win against Cincinnati, a 17-7 home win, which was also the final victory for Saints signal-caller Archie Manning at the Superdome. The two clubs split their next meetings, while the Saints won the next three. The Bengals then captured three straight until New Orleans broke the skid in 2010 with a 34-30 victory at Paul Brown Stadium when QB Drew Brees became the franchise's all-time passing yardage leader. The Bengals defeated the Saints 27-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 16, 2014 and the Saints returned the favor with a 51-14 thrashing at Paul Brown Stadium on November 11, 2018 in what was their biggest winning margin in a road contest in club history. Five of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.
- TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
As fans return to the Caesars Superdome, we have worked closely with local and state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the SAINTS APP or SeatGeek app. Saints ticket holders looking for more information about accessing, transferring, or selling your tickets can find more information and step-by-step tutorials on our MOBILE TICKETS GUIDE.
Once you enter Champions Square, you are now in the action and are able to navigate the full exterior of the Caesars Superdome, 360°. As a reminder, gates at the Caesars Superdome will continue to open 2 hours before kickoff and re-entry will not be permitted once you enter through the Champions Square entrances.
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the Caesars Superdome:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12."
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, 6.5" x 4.5", with or without a handle or strap, may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2022 NFL season, ASM will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within close proximity of the building. Only vehicles parking within close proximity to the stadium will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. This would include guests who are parking in the A, B or C lanes of Caesars Superdome Garages 1, 2, 5 and 6 and both ADA East and West Lots. CLICK HERE FOR MORE PARKING AND TRAFFIC INFORMATION
New this season, the Saints and Chevron are offering FREE, convenient, and protected bike parking across the street from Champions Square in Parking Lot 3 on Dave Dixon Drive. Plan your route by taking a look at the protected bike lanes throughout the city: https://neworlns.co/NOLABikeLanes
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off and will include a special performance by Big Sam's Funky Nation. It will conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
This week's National Anthem will be performed by Jolisa Singletary and fans will enjoy a halftime performance by the Alcorn State Marching Band.
