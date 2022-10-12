Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bengals | 2022 NFL Week 6

SAINTS VS. BENGALS GAME PREVIEW

Following a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday that was aided by a combination of timely plays on offense, defense and special teams, the New Orleans Saints will attempt to get on their first winning streak of the season and look to put themselves in position to potentially move into a first place tie in the NFC South, when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Noon (CT).

The Saints-Bengals series is tied 7-7 entering Sunday's matchup. The teams first faced off in 1970, as the Saints lost 26-6 at Cincinnati. They did not meet again for five years, when the two teams christened the Superdome for the first regular season game, a 21-0 Bengals win. Three years later, the Saints recorded their first win against Cincinnati, a 17-7 home win, which was also the final victory for Saints signal-caller Archie Manning at the Superdome. The two clubs split their next meetings, while the Saints won the next three. The Bengals then captured three straight until New Orleans broke the skid in 2010 with a 34-30 victory at Paul Brown Stadium when QB Drew Brees became the franchise's all-time passing yardage leader. The Bengals defeated the Saints 27-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 16, 2014 and the Saints returned the favor with a 51-14 thrashing at Paul Brown Stadium on November 11, 2018 in what was their biggest winning margin in a road contest in club history. Five of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.