Ways to Watch: Saints vs Bengals | 2022 NFL Week 6

SAINTS VS. BENGALS GAME PREVIEW
Following a 39-32 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday that was aided by a combination of timely plays on offense, defense and special teams, the New Orleans Saints will attempt to get on their first winning streak of the season and look to put themselves in position to potentially move into a first place tie in the NFC South, when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Noon (CT).
The Saints-Bengals series is tied 7-7 entering Sunday's matchup. The teams first faced off in 1970, as the Saints lost 26-6 at Cincinnati. They did not meet again for five years, when the two teams christened the Superdome for the first regular season game, a 21-0 Bengals win. Three years later, the Saints recorded their first win against Cincinnati, a 17-7 home win, which was also the final victory for Saints signal-caller Archie Manning at the Superdome. The two clubs split their next meetings, while the Saints won the next three. The Bengals then captured three straight until New Orleans broke the skid in 2010 with a 34-30 victory at Paul Brown Stadium when QB Drew Brees became the franchise's all-time passing yardage leader. The Bengals defeated the Saints 27-10 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 16, 2014 and the Saints returned the favor with a 51-14 thrashing at Paul Brown Stadium on November 11, 2018 in what was their biggest winning margin in a road contest in club history. Five of the games in the series have been decided by a touchdown or less.
WATCH SAINTS VS. BENGALS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
- Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. BENGALS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
STREAM SAINTS VS. BENGALS ONLINE WITH NFL+
With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.
Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)
ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE
SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Bengals for 2022 NFL Week 6. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 6 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.
