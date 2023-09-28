New Orleans Saints know pass protection issues must be corrected

Ramczyk said that two of Green Bay's four sacks were his responsibility where he simply didn't win the matchup, rather than a cohesion issue.

"I know I had two last week that was physical," he said. "I didn't get my job done and I've got to be better than that. I think throughout the year there's just been times where we kind of get out of position and we'll lose. So it's working on the fundamentals, and getting back to the basics and falling on what you know, and then going out there and playing fast."

Too, Carr said his cause could have been helped by not holding on to the ball. On the play where he was injured, that's what happened.

"It goes hand in hand," Carr said. "On that play, I pump faked, I held it a little long, too. I could have checked it down below the sticks. But on that down and distance (third-and-9 from the 50), I was trying to wait for something and if I get hit in that situation, that's on me. But there's things that we can all do better.