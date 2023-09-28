Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2023 Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Five Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Sep 28, 2023 at 02:58 PM
New Orleans Saints
Five New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
S Jordan Howden Finger DNP DNP
QB Derek Carr Right Shoulder DNP DNP
G Cesar Ruiz Concussion DNP DNP
CB Paulson Adebo Hamstring DNP DNP
TE Foster Moreau Ankle DNP LP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
CB Carlton Davis Toe LP FP
CB Jamel Dean Neck/Shoulder DNP DNP
LB SirVocea Dennis Hamstring DNP DNP
DL Calijah Kancey Calf DNP DNP
CB Derrick Pitts Hamstring DNP DNP
NT Vita Vea Pectoral DNP DNP
LB Devin White Foot DNP LP

