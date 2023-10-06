New Orleans Saints expect cerebral attack from New England

"This group is smart, instinctive, they tackle well," Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said. "They're going to make you earn everything. Obviously, extremely well-coached. You just see, when you're watching the film, you see a disciplined team. It's a big challenge."

"Some teams are going to try to take some guys away, especially this team that we play this week," Carr said. "They're the kings of doing that.

"They try and take away what you like best, in other ways they like to make you play left-handed – all those different terms that we throw around. There's no denying (Belichick's) success, there's no denying what he's been able to accomplish in being one of the best coaches, if not the best coach to ever coach football. That's a pretty amazing statement.

"He has time after time after time proven, in every and all circumstance, that he can get his guys ready to go and being able to take away your best things that you do and attacking what they feel are your weaknesses are things that they do great."

New Orleans seeks to find a rhythm after totaling three field goals and 197 yards against the Buccaneers, and just 26 points and 449 yards in the last two games. But the Saints partially cleansed their pallet with a strong week of preparation.

"Since I was little, you get taught the best lessons through playing the sport," Carr said. "Playing any sport. Crap's tough sometimes. Life is hard. I've dealt with things way tougher than this with my son, or with my grandparents. This is football.

"It's tough, it's hard, your back is against the wall a little bit. What are you going to do about it? Are you going to fight, or are you going to quit?