New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael working to get offense on run of productive consistency

There has been no lack of confidence in Carmichael's ability to help the offense find a groove. He has been on the coaching staff since 2006, was named offensive coordinator in 2009 and has helped structure some of the best offensive seasons in NFL history.

"We have great confidence," quarterback Derek Carr said. "I can only speak from a player standpoint. From a player standpoint, we love Pete. We know what he brings, we know how smart he is.

"We see when we turn the film on: 'That's on me,' or, 'That's on you,' player-wise. 'We've got to do that better for you, Pete.' And I think once we play better and we execute better, hopefully, there won't be a target on his back. Because he has given his whole life to this city and this organization for a long time, and he's still the same amazing coach that he has been the whole time."