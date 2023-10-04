New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has seen adversity before, believes offense is close to breakthrough

"We have the right kind of people in the room. We have people that know what they're doing, we have people that want to do it right and they can do it right. We want to get back on track just as bad as everybody wants us to. We know what we're capable of.

"The best thing is, we just go out there and try to prove it again this Sunday. Make the corrections from what we've talked about, make our adjustments and things like that. But we have the right people, that's for sure."

Carr said the Saints offense has been close to having significantly more production than it has had in the previous four games.

"You sit there and you watch the film, and then you go out to practice and we do the corrections better, and we feel better," he said. "We can't forget what we're capable of.

"It's easy when it gets hard – especially early in the season – it's easy to let it beat you up. But D.A. (Coach Dennis Allen) did a great job of leading us today and reminding us that we still have everyone and what it takes to accomplish what we want. Let's just do the things better that we talked about, and today at practice we did those things better. So, hopefully, that leads to more success on Sunday."

Carr was limited in practice Wednesday, as he was last week, but he threw more this week than he did last Wednesday, when he was recovering from an AC joint sprain his right shoulder that sidelined him in the third quarter against Green Bay, an 18-17 loss.

"He's limited in practice and yet, I thought we got some good work with him this week, which I think is important," Allen said. "Things look good in terms of where he's at heading into this week."

"I feel much better this week than I did this time last week," Carr said. "It was a positive, a step in the right direction. Obviously, nervous after a game, don't know how it's going to be. But I'm doing better this week than I was last week."