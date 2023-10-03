Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

SAINTS VS. PATRIOTS GAME PREVIEW
After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2023 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two consecutive contests, starting with taking on the New England Patriots Sunday at noon at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
It is the 16th contest all-time between the two clubs with the Saints and Patriots having split the last two meetings, each winning at the opponent's home stadium. New England comes off a 38-3 loss at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
New England dominated the series in early years, with a stretch where the Patriots won the first five games between the two clubs and currently leads the series 10-5. New Orleans posted three-straight victories from 1989-95 – all on the road. The Saints broke a three-game losing streak with a 38-17 win over the Patriots on Monday, November 30, 2009, when they improved their record to 11-0. Eight of the 15 games have been decided by a touchdown or less - including two by a field goal. The Saints have a 4-5 record in Foxboro, having broken a three game losing streak with a 28-13 win on Sept. 26, 2021, their first victory in Gillette Stadium.
WATCH SAINTS VS. PATRIOTS ON TV
Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:
TV: CBS (WWL 4 locally)
- Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline)
LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. PATRIOTS LIVE
Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:
Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM and Saints mobile app
- Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst), and Jeff Nowak (sideline)
National radio: Compass Media Networks
- Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst)
Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
- Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos and Victor Quinonez (color analysts)
