Saints Friday Injury Report: 2023 Week 5 vs. New England Patriots

Three Saints are OUT for Sunday vs. Patriots

Oct 06, 2023 at 03:09 PM
New Orleans Saints
Three New Orleans Saints players were listed OUT on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
TE Juwan Johnson Calf DNP DNP DNP Out
S Lonnie Johnson Jr. Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out
G Andrus Peat Concussion DNP DNP LP Questionable
T Ryan Ramczyk Foot DNP LP FP
DT Bryan Bresee Illness DNP FP FP
CB Paulson Adebo Hamstring LP LP LP Questionable
QB Derek Carr Right Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
G Erik McCoy Knee LP FP FP
TE Foster Moreau Ankle FP FP FP
S Jordan Howden Finger FP FP FP
T Landon Young Hip LP DNP Out
G/T James Hurst Ankle LP Questionable

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
CB Christian Gonzalez Shoulder DNP DNP DNP Out
LB Matthew Judon Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out
DL Christian Barmore Knee LP LP LP Questionable
DB Cody Davis Knee LP LP LP Questionable
DL Trey Flowers Foot LP LP LP Questionable
DL Davon Godchaux Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
CB Jonathan Jones Ankle LP LP LP Questionable
RB Ty Montgomery Illness LP LP
OL Riley Reiff Knee LP LP LP Questionable
RB Rhamondre Stevenson Thigh LP LP LP Questionable
G Cole Strange Knee LP LP LP Questionable
CB Shaun Wade Shoulder LP LP LP Questionable
T Trenton Brown Chest LP Questionable

