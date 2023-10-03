Game Preview: Patriots vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 5

PATRIOTS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael prepped at Medway (Mass.) High School in football and baseball and went on to a baseball career at Boston College where he was a four-year letterman and team captain in 1994. Carmichael started his coaching career as an assistant coach at the University of New Hampshire in 1994.

Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell is a Holliston (Mass.) native, who was a three-year letter winner at Boston College, where his father Jack Sr., was head coach for ten seasons. Bob Bicknell started his coaching career as an assistant at Boston University from 1993-97.

New Orleans CB ﻿Isaac Yiadom﻿ prepped at Doherty Memorial (Worcester, Mass) HS and was a standout defender at Boston College from 2014-17. Yiadom played for Patriots Assistant Head Coach Joe Judge with the New York Giants in 2021, when Judge was head coach and also was a teammates of New England S Jabrill Peppers that season.

New Orleans CB ﻿Marshon Lattimore﻿ and WR ﻿Michael Thomas﻿ were teammates with Patriots RB Ezekiel Ellliott at Ohio State.

Senior Defensive Asst. Peter Giunta is a Salem, Mass. native who played at St. Johns (Danvers, Mass.) Prep, Northeastern and served as an assistant at Brown.

New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone and New England area Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien served on the same Georgia Tech coaching staff from 1995-99.

New England Running Backs Coach Vinnie Sunseri was a fifth round draft pick of New Orleans in 2014 and payed for the Saints from 2014-15.

New England WR Ty Montgomery II played for New Orleans from 2020-21. Montgomery and Saints G/T ﻿Andrus Peat﻿ were teammates at Stanford and Montgomery also played with Saints QB ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ and RB ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ in Green Bay.

New England Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi played at the University of Rhode Island from 1989-91 and coached in Kingstown in 1992 and 1998 (head coach). Rizzi also served as head coach at the University of New Haven, where Saints assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano served on his staff.

Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte prepped at Westgate (new Iberia) HS and played at LSU from 2020-22.

Saints DT ﻿Khalen Saunders﻿ and Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

New Orleans QB ﻿Derek Carr﻿ and Patriots WR Pharaoh Brown were teammates with the Oakland Raiders in 2017.

Yiadom and Brown were teammates in Houston in 2022 Carr and Saints TE ﻿Foster Moreau﻿ played with Patriots T Trent Brown with the Raiders from 2019-20.

Saints OL ﻿Max Garcia﻿ and Brown were teammates at the University of Florida.

Moreau and New England S Jalen Mills and DT Davon Godchaux, prepped at Plaquemine HS were teammates at LSU.

New Orleans Guard/Center ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿, Patriots guard Mike Onwenu and linebacker Josh Uche were college teammates at the University of Michigan.

Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Cameron Achford is a McComb, Miss. native who played at Belhaven College and coached at Southern Mississippi and Southwest Mississippi Community College.

New Orleans TE ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ and Patriots TE Mike Gesicki were college teammates at Penn State.

Saints Assistant General Manager/VP of Football Operations Khai Harley earned a master's degree in sports management from Springfield College.

Saints DL ﻿Malcolm Roach﻿ and New England CB Brenden Schooler were college teammates at Texas.

New Orleans Pro Scout Tosen Eyetsemitan prepped at Moses Brown (Providence, R.I.) School.

Saints Football Communications Director Justin Macione is a Chelmsford native who went to Austin Prep (Reading, Mass.) and graduated from Providence College.