Game Preview: Patriots vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 5

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/08 · 12:00 PM CDT
Saints
New Orleans Saints
AT
Patriots
New England Patriots
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
PATRIOTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
After going 2-2 for the first four games of the 2023 season, the New Orleans Saints go on the road for two consecutive contests, starting with the New England Patriots in Week 5 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass.
It is the 16th contest all-time between the two clubs, with New England holding a 10-5 advantage, the Patriots leading 5-4 at home. The Saints and Patriots have split the last two meetings, each winning at the opponent's home stadium. For New Orleans, they posted their first victory against New England at Gillette Stadium, a 28-13 win on Sept. 26, 2021.
The matchup has the potential for a defensive battle with the Saints entering the game ranked 11th in Total Defense, one spot behind the Patriots at 10th. On the other side of the ball the New Orleans is tied for 25th in Scoring Offense at 15.5 points per game with New England ranked 31st at 13.8 points per game.
The next two road games serve as the midpoint of a stretch for the first eight contests of the season where the Saints play five away from the Caesars Superdome. Since 2018, New Orleans' 30-13 road mark is ranked first in the NFC and second in the NFL. New Orleans will be looking to remove the bad taste in their mouths associated with a 26-9 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
New England comes off a 38-3 loss at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
PATRIOTS vs. SAINTS SERIES HISTORY
New England dominated the series in early years, with a stretch where the Patriots won the first five games between the two clubs and currently leads the series 10-5. New Orleans posted three-straight victories from 1989-95 – all on the road. The Saints broke a three-game losing streak with a 38-17 win over the Patriots on Monday, November 30, 2009, when they improved their record to 11-0. Eight of the 15 games have been decided by a touchdown or less - including two by a field goal. The Saints have a 4-5 record in Foxboro, having broken a three game losing streak with a 28-13 win on Sept. 26, 2021, their first victory in Gillette Stadium. A view of the results:
Date Result Site Att.
- 12/10/72 L, 10-17 Tulane Stadium 64,889
- 12/5/76 L, 6-27 @ Schaefer Stad. 53,592
- 12/21/80 L, 27-38 Superdome 38,277
- 12/4/83 L, 0-7 @ Sullivan Stad. 24,579
- 11/30/86 L, 20-21 Superdome 58,259
- 10/12/89 W, 28-24 @ Sullivan Stad. 47,680
- 11/8/92 W, 31-14 @ Foxboro Stad. 45,513
- 12/3/95 W, 31-17 @ Foxboro Stad. 59,876
- 10/4/98 L, 27-30 Superdome 56,172
- 11/25/01 L, 17-34 @ Foxboro Stad. 60,292
- 11/20/05 L, 17-24 @ Gillette Stad. 68,756
- 11/30/09 W, 38-17 Superdome 70,768
- 10/13/13 L, 27-30 @ Gillette Stad. 68,756
- 9/17/17 L, 20-36 Superdome 73,168
- 9/26/21 W, 28-13 @ Gillette Stad. 65,878
THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING
Saints 28, Patriots 13; September 26, 2021 @ Gillette Stadium – A dominating defense allowed the New Orleans Saints to grab a 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 26 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Veteran defensive back Malcolm Jenkins had a 34-yard pick-six in the third quarter off Pats rookie quarterback Mac Jones to give New Orleans a commanding two-score lead and backup quarterback Taysom Hill put the game away with a 4-yard touchdown run with 2:37 to play. Hill's score ended a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate up 6:45 off the clock.
The Saints intercepted Jones three times, with Marshon Lattimore coming up with the final one to end the game. FULL GAME RECAP
The New Orleans Saints head East to take on the New England Patriots in Week 3 on September 26, 2021.
PATRIOTS vs. SAINTS SERIES FAST FACTS
Saints' Largest Margin of Victory: 21 (Saints 38, Patriots 17, 11/30/09 at Superdome)
Patriots' Largest Margin of Victory: 19 (Patriots 27, Saints 6, 12/5/76 at Schaefer Stadium)
Current Series Streak: Saints 1 (9/26/21-present)
Saints' Longest Win Streak: 3 (11/12/89-12/3/95)
Patriots' Longest Win Streak: 5 (12/10/72-11/30/86)
Most Points by Saints: 38, (Saints 38, Patriots 17, 11/30/09 at Superdome)
Most Points by Patriots: 38, Saints 27 (12/21/80 at Louisiana Superdome)
Most Points, Both Teams: 65 (Patriots 38, Saints 27, 12/21/80 at Louisiana Superdome)
Fewest Points by Saints: 0, Patriots 7 (12/4/83 at Sullivan Stadium)
Fewest Points by Patriots: 7, Saints 9 (12/4/83 at Sullivan Stadium)
Fewest Points, Both Teams: 7, (Patriots 7, Saints 0, 12/4/83 at Sullivan Stadium)
PATRIOTS vs. SAINTS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2023 NFL League Rankings
|Saints
|Patriots
|Record
|2-2
|1-3
|Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|15.5 (25t)
|13.8 (31)
|Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)
|19.0 (9)
|24.3 (20)
|Total Off. (NFL Rank)
|285.3 (23)
|320.3 (18)
|Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)
|87.5 (25)
|93.5 (23)
|Passing Off. (NFL Rank)
|197.8 (21)
|226.8(13t)
|Total Def. (NFL Rank)
|304.3 (11)
|297.0 (10)
|Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)
|103.3 (11)
|101.0 (8)
|Passing Def. (NFL Rank)
|201.0 (12)
|196.0 (10)
|Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|20.7 (20)
|24.3 (11)
|Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)
|23.8 (2)
|7.0 (21)
|Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)
|Even (15t)
|Even (15t)
|Penalties
|24
|24
|Penalty Yards
|237
|188
|Opp. Penalties
|34
|19
|Opp. Penalty Yards
|261
|142
The New Orleans Saints and our fans get set for Week 3 on the road against the New England Patriots on September 26, 2021.
PATRIOTS vs. SAINTS SUPERLATIVES
A look at the top individual performances for Saints players against the Patriots in the previous 15 meetings between the two clubs:
RUSHING YARDAGE vs. PATS (100+yards)
RB Rueben Mayes – 33 carries for 157 yards @ Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 30, 1986.
RB Mario Bates – 15 carries for 123 yards @ Foxboro Stadium, Dec. 3, 1995.
RB Dalton Hilliard – 28 carries for 106 yards @ Sullivan Stadium, Nov. 12, 1989.
PASSING YARDAGE vs. PATS (250+yards)
QB Drew Brees – 18 of 23 for 371 yards @ Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 30, 2009. QB Drew Brees – 27 of 45 for 356 yards, @ Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sept. 17, 2017.
QB Aaron Brooks – 27 of 50 for 343 yards @ Foxboro Stadium, Nov. 25, 2001.
QB Aaron Brooks – 16 of 39 for 307 yards @ Foxboro Stadium, Nov. 20, 2005.
QB Archie Manning – 24 of 39 for 301 yards @ Schaefer Stadium, Dec. 21, 1980.
QB Danny Wuerffel – 25 of 47 for 278 yards @ Louisiana Superdome, Oct. 4, 1998.
RECEIVING YARDAGE vs. PATS (100+yards)
WR Marques Colston – Four Rec. for 121 yards @ Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 30, 2009.
WR Devery Henderson – Three Rec. for 116 yards @ Louisiana Superdome, Nov. 30, 2009.
PATRIOTS vs. SAINTS CONNECTIONS
New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Pete Carmichael prepped at Medway (Mass.) High School in football and baseball and went on to a baseball career at Boston College where he was a four-year letterman and team captain in 1994. Carmichael started his coaching career as an assistant coach at the University of New Hampshire in 1994.
Saints Senior Offensive Assistant Bob Bicknell is a Holliston (Mass.) native, who was a three-year letter winner at Boston College, where his father Jack Sr., was head coach for ten seasons. Bob Bicknell started his coaching career as an assistant at Boston University from 1993-97.
New Orleans CB Isaac Yiadom prepped at Doherty Memorial (Worcester, Mass) HS and was a standout defender at Boston College from 2014-17. Yiadom played for Patriots Assistant Head Coach Joe Judge with the New York Giants in 2021, when Judge was head coach and also was a teammates of New England S Jabrill Peppers that season.
New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Michael Thomas were teammates with Patriots RB Ezekiel Ellliott at Ohio State.
Senior Defensive Asst. Peter Giunta is a Salem, Mass. native who played at St. Johns (Danvers, Mass.) Prep, Northeastern and served as an assistant at Brown.
New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone and New England area Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien served on the same Georgia Tech coaching staff from 1995-99.
New England Running Backs Coach Vinnie Sunseri was a fifth round draft pick of New Orleans in 2014 and payed for the Saints from 2014-15.
New England WR Ty Montgomery II played for New Orleans from 2020-21. Montgomery and Saints G/T Andrus Peat were teammates at Stanford and Montgomery also played with Saints QB Taysom Hill and RB Jamaal Williams in Green Bay.
New England Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi played at the University of Rhode Island from 1989-91 and coached in Kingstown in 1992 and 1998 (head coach). Rizzi also served as head coach at the University of New Haven, where Saints assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano served on his staff.
Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte prepped at Westgate (new Iberia) HS and played at LSU from 2020-22.
Saints DT Khalen Saunders and Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.
New Orleans QB Derek Carr and Patriots WR Pharaoh Brown were teammates with the Oakland Raiders in 2017.
Yiadom and Brown were teammates in Houston in 2022 Carr and Saints TE Foster Moreau played with Patriots T Trent Brown with the Raiders from 2019-20.
Saints OL Max Garcia and Brown were teammates at the University of Florida.
Moreau and New England S Jalen Mills and DT Davon Godchaux, prepped at Plaquemine HS were teammates at LSU.
New Orleans Guard/Center Cesar Ruiz, Patriots guard Mike Onwenu and linebacker Josh Uche were college teammates at the University of Michigan.
Patriots Special Teams Coordinator Cameron Achford is a McComb, Miss. native who played at Belhaven College and coached at Southern Mississippi and Southwest Mississippi Community College.
New Orleans TE Juwan Johnson and Patriots TE Mike Gesicki were college teammates at Penn State.
Saints Assistant General Manager/VP of Football Operations Khai Harley earned a master's degree in sports management from Springfield College.
Saints DL Malcolm Roach and New England CB Brenden Schooler were college teammates at Texas.
New Orleans Pro Scout Tosen Eyetsemitan prepped at Moses Brown (Providence, R.I.) School.
Saints Football Communications Director Justin Macione is a Chelmsford native who went to Austin Prep (Reading, Mass.) and graduated from Providence College.
New Orleans LB Pete Werner and Patriots CB Shaun Wade were college teammates at Ohio State.