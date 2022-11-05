New Orleans Saints defense faces unique challenge from Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

"There's a reason why he was the NFL MVP," Jordan said. "He's a pain to play, and that's when he was a backup to Joe Flacco (in 2018), which is the only time we've seen him. And now he's the starter and I think he does a phenomenal job at what he does. He holds the team accountable, they hold him accountable. Everything you saw when (Saints running back) Mark (Ingram) was over at the Ravens (in 2019-20), he's still as explosive, he still makes those deep-ball plays.

"It's a tall task. You've seen him look at defensive ends and still pull the ball and turn the corner. He's that fast. It's going to take all of the front seven. I think there's opportunities for us to take advantage of, and I think there's also times where even being disciplined is not going to work. It's one of these games where we're going to have to fight all 60 minutes to get a win out of it."

Jackson presents a unique challenge, but New Orleans understands to a degree because it has its own running quarterback, Taysom Hill, who similarly presents stressful scenarios for opposing defenses.

"Here's what it is, like, every week I get asked questions about Taysom Hill, and why is that so effective," Allen said. "Because when the guy that's standing back there with the ball, when he can run the football, it makes it challenging because you're generally putting somebody in some sort of a two-gap conflict. And so, that's what makes it so challenging.

"Whether you're crashing down with an end and trying to come back with a linebacker, or whether you're having an end play cut-back in quarterback – there's a lot of different elements that go along to that. And usually, these teams that run this type of offense are usually putting two elements on one player. That's what makes it challenging."

Challenging, for every opponent. But New Orleans has seen its share of elusive quarterbacks, and it is coming off its best defensive showing of the season.