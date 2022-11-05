Uniform Watch: Saints vs Ravens | 2022 NFL Week 9

The New Orleans Saints announced their uniform selection for their Monday Night Football matchup during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. The squad will wear their black jerseys with black pants as they face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, November 7. Kickoff at the Caesars Superdome is slated for 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Saints and Ravens have played seven times in the regular season with Baltimore holding a 5-2 edge. The two clubs first met on Sept. 29, 1996 at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium in the club's first season in their new home after previously playing in Cleveland, a 17-10 Ravens win. New Orleans' only win in the series was a 37-25 victory at Ravens Stadium on Dec. 8, 2002. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Saints defeated the Ravens 24-23, rebounding from a 17-7 deficit entering the start of the fourth quarter. New Orleans will be looking for consecutive victories against Baltimore for the first time in the series and also their first victory against the Ravens at the Caesars Superdome.