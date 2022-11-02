Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Ravens | 2022 NFL Week 9

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 7, 2022

Nov 02, 2022 at 11:55 AM
New Orleans Saints
CP-Demario-Davis-BAL-Ravens-2018-0001
SAINTS VS. RAVENS GAME PREVIEW

After shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 in Week 8, the Saints (3-5) are set to host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) on "Monday Night Football" for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens have played seven times in the regular season with Baltimore holding a 5-2 edge. The two clubs first met on Sept. 29, 1996 at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium in the club's first season in their new home after previously playing in Cleveland, a 17-10 Ravens win. New Orleans' only win in the series was a 37-25 victory at Ravens Stadium on Dec. 8, 2002. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Saints defeated the Ravens 24-23, rebounding from a 17-7 deficit entering the start of the fourth quarter. New Orleans will be looking for consecutive victories against Baltimore for the first time in the series and also their first victory against the Ravens at the Caesars Superdome.

WATCH SAINTS VS. RAVENS ON TV

Fans can catch the action on the following television stations:

TV: ESPN (WVUE Fox-8 locally)

  • Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline)

LISTEN TO SAINTS VS. RAVENS LIVE

Fans can catch the action on the following radio stations:

Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM

  • Announcers: Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst), and Steve Geller (sideline)

National radio: Westwood One

  • Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play) and Tony Boselli (analyst)

Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM

  • Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst), and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

STREAM SAINTS VS. RAVENS ONLINE WITH NFL+

With NFL+, Saints fans can take their game on the go. NFL+ offers fans in the New Orleans market access to every Saints Sunday afternoon game live on phones and tablets. Additionally, fans can also watch every prime-time regular season and postseason game on mobile devices, including the three Saints appearances during prime time this season.

Additional benefits to NFL+ users include live out-of-market preseason games across all devices (excluding Saints preseason games shown in the New Orleans market), live local and national audio for every NFL game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more.

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. Fans can upgrade to NFL+ Premium for $9.99/month or $79.99/year, which offers all of the features of NFL+ as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film. (With the launch of NFL+, NFL Game Pass will no longer be offered in the United States.)

CLICK HERE for more information on NFL+ or get started with your 7-day trial

CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

ADDITIONAL GAME COVERAGE

SAINTS GAMEDAY LIVE PRESENTED BY SANDERSON FARMS
Catch a gameday preview with John DeShazier and Erin Summers one hour prior to kickoff between the Saints and Ravens for 2022 NFL Week 9. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

SAINTS POSTGAME SHOW PRESENTED BY VERIZON:
Fans can watch player postgame reactions following the Saints' 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens on the Saints Postgame Show presented by Verizon. Fans can stream and watch LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints mobile app, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

