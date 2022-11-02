Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints vs. Ravens Week 9 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens have played seven times in the regular season with Baltimore holding a 5-2 edge.

Nov 02, 2022 at 11:55 AM
New Orleans Saints
THE MATCHUP: SAINTS vs. RAVENS 2022 WEEK 9

After shutting out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 in Week 8, the New Orleans Saints (3-5) are set to host the Baltimore Ravens (5-3) on Monday Night Football in Week 9 on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:15 p.m. CST.

New Orleans bounced back last week after back-to-back losses, where surrendering big plays on defense needed to be corrected. Following a productive week of practice, preparation and corrections, the Saints defense allowed just 183 yards of total offense last week, including only 38 rushing yards and 3.3 yards per play. The Raiders didn't even cross midfield until 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Ravens enter Monday night after a mini bye, beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Oct. 27 and standing at 5-3 and in first place in the AFC North. QB Lamar Jackson completed 27-of-38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns and had nine carries for 43 yards in Tampa. On the year, Jackson leads the Ravens in passing with 1,635 yards and in rushing with 553 rushing yards. TE Mark Andrews leads Baltimore with 488 yards receiving and five TDs.

SAINTS vs. RAVENS SERIES HISTORY

The New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens have played seven times in the regular season with Baltimore holding a 5-2 edge. The two clubs first met on September 29, 1996 at Baltimore's Memorial Stadium in the club's first season in their new home after previously playing in Cleveland, a 17-10 Ravens win. In the last meeting between the two teams, the Saints defeated the Ravens 24-23, rebounding from a 17-7 deficit entering the start of the fourth quarter. New Orleans will be looking for consecutive victories against Baltimore for the first time in the series and also their first victory against the Ravens at the Caesars Superdome.

THE LAST MEETING

New Orleans Saints 24, Baltimore Ravens 23; October 21, 2018 @ M&T Bank Stadium – Quarterback Drew Brees helped New Orleans rebound from a 17-7 fourth quarter deficit as he led the Saints on three drives that produced 17 points including two touchdowns against Baltimore defense that had not allowed an opponent into the end zone in the second half all season. FULL GAME RECAP

Week 7 Saints at Ravens: Game Action #1

Check out some game action shots from the New Orleans Saints road game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 21.

SAINTS vs. RAVENS 2022 STATISTICAL COMPARISON

League Rankings

Table inside Article
SaintsRavens
Record3-55-3
Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)24.9 (7)26.0 (5)
Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)25.0 (27)22.9 (20)
Total Off. (NFL Rank)394.4 (5)359.4 (11)
Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)141.3 (8)165.6 (2)
Passing Off. (NFL Rank)253.1 (8)193.8 (26)
Total Def. (NFL Rank)320.8 (10)364.3 (24)
Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)112.5 (14)97.5 (5)
Passing Def. (NFL Rank)208.3 (13)266.8 (28)
Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)21.8 (17)31.9 (1)
Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)8.5 (15)15.1 (2)
Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)-9 (32)+6 (2t)
Penalties5743
Penalty Yards486390
Opp. Penalties5038
Opp. Penalty Yards425304

SAINTS vs. RAVENS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II played for the Raven from 2019-20.

Saints Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Cory Robinson is a Baltimore native who coached at Calvert Ball and St. Frances High Schools, served as director of player personnel at the University of Maryland in 2015 and later returned to serve as defensive game passing coordinator/defensive backs coach for the Terrapins in 2019, where he served on the same staff as Baltimore Defensive Assistant Matt Robinson.

New Orleans WR/RS Deonte Harty prepped at Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore.

Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry and Baltimore Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman served on the same offensive coaching staff with the San Francisco 49ers from 2013-14.

Curry and Baltimore Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin were teammates with the Oakland Raiders in 2003. Martin served coaching staff at the University of Tennessee in 2019, where he tutored New Orleans wide receiver Marquez Callaway as a senior in 2019. Martin prepped at Williamson (Mobile, Al.) HS.

Baltimore Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver served on Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone’s coaching staff in Buffalo in 2013, when Marrone was head coach of the Bills.

Baltimore Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams served as wide receivers coach at Tulane University from 2012-14.

Baltimore Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt played for New Orleans from 1997-99.

Hewitt also served on the same Rutgers coaching staffs with New Orleans Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano (2010-11) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Ravens Running Backs Coach Craig Ver Steeg (2005-07).

New Orleans Guard/Tackle James Hurst played for the Ravens from 2014-19.

Baltimore Defensive Lineman Calais Campbell played for Marrone when he was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-19. Campbell and Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu were teammates with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-16.

Mathieu and Baltimore Inside Linebacker Josh Bynes were teammates with the Cardinals in 2017.

New Orleans Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry and Baltimore Running Back Kenyan Drake were teammates with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-17, where Rizzi tutored both of them in the return game.

New Orleans Quarterback Jameis Winston, defensive back Justin Evans, Baltimore outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and practice squad Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson were teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2017-18.

New Orleans Quarterback Andy Dalton and Ravens Linebacker Roquan Smith were teammates with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Dalton and Baltimore guard Kevin Zeitler were teammates with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012-16.

New Orleans linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Marshon Lattimore both played with Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison at Ohio State.

New Orleans defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay were college teammates at the University of Texas.

New Orleans center Erik McCoy and Baltimore defensive tackle Justin Madubuike were college teammates at Texas A&M.

Baltimore cornerback Jaylyn Armour-Davis prepped at St. Paul's Episcopal (Mobile, Al.) HS and also played at Alabama.

Ravens longsnapper Nick Moore signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2019 and went to training camp with the team that preseason.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters were teammates at the University of Washington.

Ravens Director of Football Information Megan McLaughlin served in the New Orleans front office from 1999-2001.

Saints area scout Joey Vitt is a native of Towson, Md., who attended Towson.

Saints kicker Wil Lutz went to training camp with the Ravens in 2016 before being signed by New Orleans following the conclusion of the preseason.

Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen prepped at Livonia (La.) HS and played at LSU.

Ravens safety Marcus Williams was a second round pick of New Orleans in 2017 and played with the team from 2017-21.

