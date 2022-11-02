Saints vs. Ravens Week 9 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

SAINTS vs. RAVENS CONNECTIONS

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II played for the Raven from 2019-20.

Saints Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Cory Robinson is a Baltimore native who coached at Calvert Ball and St. Frances High Schools, served as director of player personnel at the University of Maryland in 2015 and later returned to serve as defensive game passing coordinator/defensive backs coach for the Terrapins in 2019, where he served on the same staff as Baltimore Defensive Assistant Matt Robinson.

New Orleans WR/RS Deonte Harty prepped at Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore.

Saints Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Ronald Curry and Baltimore Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman served on the same offensive coaching staff with the San Francisco 49ers from 2013-14.

Curry and Baltimore Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin were teammates with the Oakland Raiders in 2003. Martin served coaching staff at the University of Tennessee in 2019, where he tutored New Orleans wide receiver Marquez Callaway as a senior in 2019. Martin prepped at Williamson (Mobile, Al.) HS.

Baltimore Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Anthony Weaver served on Saints Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone’s coaching staff in Buffalo in 2013, when Marrone was head coach of the Bills.

Baltimore Pass Game Specialist Keith Williams served as wide receivers coach at Tulane University from 2012-14.

Baltimore Pass Game Coordinator/Secondary Coach Chris Hewitt played for New Orleans from 1997-99.

Hewitt also served on the same Rutgers coaching staffs with New Orleans Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano (2010-11) and Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Darren Rizzi and Ravens Running Backs Coach Craig Ver Steeg (2005-07).

New Orleans Guard/Tackle James Hurst played for the Ravens from 2014-19.

Baltimore Defensive Lineman Calais Campbell played for Marrone when he was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-19. Campbell and Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu were teammates with the Arizona Cardinals from 2013-16.

Mathieu and Baltimore Inside Linebacker Josh Bynes were teammates with the Cardinals in 2017.

New Orleans Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry and Baltimore Running Back Kenyan Drake were teammates with the Miami Dolphins from 2016-17, where Rizzi tutored both of them in the return game.

New Orleans Quarterback Jameis Winston, defensive back Justin Evans, Baltimore outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and practice squad Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson were teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2017-18.

New Orleans Quarterback Andy Dalton and Ravens Linebacker Roquan Smith were teammates with the Chicago Bears in 2021.

Dalton and Baltimore guard Kevin Zeitler were teammates with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2012-16.

New Orleans linebacker Pete Werner and cornerback Marshon Lattimore both played with Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison at Ohio State.

New Orleans defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and Baltimore wide receiver Devin Duvernay were college teammates at the University of Texas.

New Orleans center Erik McCoy and Baltimore defensive tackle Justin Madubuike were college teammates at Texas A&M.

Baltimore cornerback Jaylyn Armour-Davis prepped at St. Paul's Episcopal (Mobile, Al.) HS and also played at Alabama.

Ravens longsnapper Nick Moore signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2019 and went to training camp with the team that preseason.

New Orleans running back Dwayne Washington and Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters were teammates at the University of Washington.

Ravens Director of Football Information Megan McLaughlin served in the New Orleans front office from 1999-2001.

Saints area scout Joey Vitt is a native of Towson, Md., who attended Towson.

Saints kicker Wil Lutz went to training camp with the Ravens in 2016 before being signed by New Orleans following the conclusion of the preseason.

Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen prepped at Livonia (La.) HS and played at LSU.