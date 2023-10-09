New Orleans Saints defense rose to occasion against Patriots, shut out opponent in third consecutive season

FILM SESSION: Allen said he was pleased with the game film, but noted several areas that will require cleaning up. "There were some opportunities down the field offensively potentially for some explosive plays," he said. "We've got to get the penalties cleaned up, that will come back to haunt us. We had some missed opportunities in terms of being able to take the ball away on defense. So, pleased with the win and yet, got some things that we've got to get fixed."

Regarding the penalties – New Orleans committed 12 for 86 yards, several of the pre-snap variety on offense – Allen said the team needs to tighten up mentally.

"I think it's focus, attention to detail. I think those are all aspects," he said. "We incorporated a little bit more movement offensively in terms of what we were doing pre-snap, shift motions, some of those things.

"You go back and you look at the penalties and typically, most of them occurred when there was some sort of pre-snap shift or motion. So, something we kind of incorporated a little bit more into the gamplan, and our guys have got to get used to it.

"If we're going to do these things we have to be able to execute them at a high level. You don't want to be putting yourself into negative positions, particularly the pre-snap penalties. They've got to go away."

IT'S HOW YOU DO IT: Allen had this to say regarding including more motion, etc., offensively:

"We've got to continue to do a good job each and every week of seeing our team not only through our own eyes, but seeing our team through the eyes of our opponent and how they're going to see us. Our ability to kind of self-scout ourselves, look at what we're doing and see if we're giving any type of advantage to our opponent. I thought we did a nice job with some of those things in the game.