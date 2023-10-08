Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS VS NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
SUNDAY, OCT. 8, 2023 - GILLETTE STADIUM
SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES
- The New Orleans Saints defeated the New England Patriots 34-0 Sunday.
- With the win, the Saints are now 3-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. New Orleans returns to action on Sunday, Oct. 15, when it takes on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston. Kickoff is at noon central time with the contest regionally televised on Fox (WVUE Fox-8 locally).
- After the win, New Orleans' all-time regular season record against New England is now 6-10 and 5-5 in games played in Gillette Stadium.
- New Orleans outgained New England 304-156. The Saints also allowed the Patriots to convert just 7.7% of their third-down attempts, converting just one of 13 attempts.
- The Saints pitched their first shutout since Oct. 30, 2022, against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was the first time New England has been shut out since Oct. 2, 2016.
- The Saints defense allowed just 76 yards in the first half and gave up just one-of-seven third down attempts.
- New Orleans dominated time of possession, holding the ball for 39:34 compared to just 20:26 for the Patriots.
- Quarterback Derek Carr completed 18-of-26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Carr completed a pass to eight receivers.
- Carr surpassed Dan Fouts to move into 24th all-time in completions, now standing at 3,839 career completions.
- Running back Alvin Kamara scored his 73rd career touchdown, breaking a tie with former Saints WR Marques Colston for the most touchdowns in team history. The two-yard score also gave Kamara 50 career rushing touchdowns, joining Mark Ingram as the only Saints to rush for at least 50 scores.
- Kamara finished with 22 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown, as well as three receptions for 17 yards.
Running back Kendre Miller carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards and added four receptions for 53 yards.
- Wide receiver Chris Olave scored his first touchdown of 2023 in the second quarter on a five-yard reception. Olave finished with two catches for 12 yards and the touchdown on five targets.
- Wide receiver Michael Thomas led the Saints with 65 yards receiving on four catches and seven targets.
- Tight end Foster Moreau scored his first touchdown as a Saint in the fourth quarter, increasing the New Orleans lead to 31-0 on a six-yard score.
- Safety Tyrann Mathieu scored the first touchdown with a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
- The touchdown was Mathieu's first pick-six since he had a 34-yard return touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 19, 2021.
- Defensive end Cameron Jordan played in his 197th career regular season game Sunday, surpassing kicker Morten Andersen for second most in Saints history.
- Jordan shared a sack of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones in the second quarter Sunday. Jones became the 46th player Jordan has sacked in his career. Jordan finished the game with two total tackles, the half-sack and a fumble recovery.
- Linebacker Pete Werner grabbed his first career interception in the third quarter off a deflection for New Orleans' third forced turnover. Werner had three total tackles.
- Cornerback Alontae Taylor and linebacker Demario Davis led the Saints with six total tackles apiece.
- Kicker Blake Grupe hit a career-long 54-yard field goal in the third quarter. Grupe made all of his kicks Sunday, hitting all four of his extra points and two field goals, both from 50+. Grupe has now started his career hitting 11-of-12 field goal attempts and three field goals from 50 yards or more
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.