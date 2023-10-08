New Orleans Saints offensive line, coordinator Pete Carmichael have banner days against New England

OFFENSE: One person and one group have borne the brunt of the vitriol directed at the Saints this season – offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, and the offensive line. Each performed admirably Sunday. New Orleans totaled only 304 yards, but 136 of them were rushing yards, helping the Saints to a commanding time of possession advantage (39:34 to 20:26). Best, the Saints were 3-for-4 in the red zone, including a shovel pass touchdown to tight end Foster Moreau﻿, and a drive that ended with three runs by Alvin Kamara﻿. Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked twice, once because a blitz wasn't picked up and once because he possibly held on a bit too long. But overall, the offense was efficient and productive, and Carmichael and the offensive line deserve their flowers for that.