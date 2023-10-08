Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints offensive line, coordinator Pete Carmichael have banner days against New England

Carl Granderson leads dominating defensive performance

Oct 08, 2023 at 04:33 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Saints-vs-Patriots-NFL-Week-5-Batch-5-4
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Foxborough, Mass. – Club Dub was back in swing on Sunday at Gillette Stadium because the New Orleans Saints ended their two-game losing streak with a convincing 34-0 victory over New England.

In raising their record to 3-2, the Saints very much were the team they've hoped to be, and received the kinds of individual performances that made it possible.

OFFENSE: One person and one group have borne the brunt of the vitriol directed at the Saints this season – offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, and the offensive line. Each performed admirably Sunday. New Orleans totaled only 304 yards, but 136 of them were rushing yards, helping the Saints to a commanding time of possession advantage (39:34 to 20:26). Best, the Saints were 3-for-4 in the red zone, including a shovel pass touchdown to tight end Foster Moreau﻿, and a drive that ended with three runs by Alvin Kamara﻿. Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked twice, once because a blitz wasn't picked up and once because he possibly held on a bit too long. But overall, the offense was efficient and productive, and Carmichael and the offensive line deserve their flowers for that.

DEFENSE: Carl Granderson was not a man to be trifled with Sunday. The defensive end had a star-caliber game – a sack for a 13-yard loss, three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and four tackles. Granderson seemed to spend as much time in New England's backfield as the Patriots' running backs, and had a pivotal assist his hit on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones just as Jones was preparing to release a pass forced a fluttering ball to safety Tyrann Mathieu﻿, who intercepted the pass (the 30th of his career) and scored on a 27-yard return to give the Saints a 7-0 lead. Granderson set the table, and then he ate.

SPECIAL TEAMS: Coach Dennis Allen said he has full confidence in kicker Blake Grupe﻿, and he proved it by sending out the rookie to attempt field goals of 54 and 53 yards. Grupe made both of them, just as he's made almost every kick he has attempted. He's now 11 of 12 this season, with three from 50-plus yards. If Sunday's game didn't eliminate any remaining skeptics, they simply won't be eliminated.

Related Links

Photos: Game Action | Saints at Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
26 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
27 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
28 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
29 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
30 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
31 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
32 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
33 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
34 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
35 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
36 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
37 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
38 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
39 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
40 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
41 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
42 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
43 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
44 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
45 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
46 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
47 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
48 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
49 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
50 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
51 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
52 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
53 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
54 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
55 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
56 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
57 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
58 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
59 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
60 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
61 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
62 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
63 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
64 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
65 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
66 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
67 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
68 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
69 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
70 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
71 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
72 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
73 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
74 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
75 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
76 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
77 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
78 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
79 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
80 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
81 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
82 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
83 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
84 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
85 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
86 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
87 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
88 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
89 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
90 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
91 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
92 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
93 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
94 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
95 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
96 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
97 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
98 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
99 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
100 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
101 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.
102 / 102

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

Saints pitched their first shutout since Oct. 30, 2022 against the Las Vegas Raiders
news

New Orleans Saints defense dominates in shutout victory over New England

Offense scored three times in red zone
news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

Running back moves past Saints legend Marques Colston
news

Game Preview: Patriots vs. Saints - 2023 NFL Week 5

The New England Patriots host the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL regular season on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m. CT.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints at Patriots | 2023 NFL Week 5

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs New England Patriots on October 8, 2023
news

Postgame Quotes: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

Dennis Allen, Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan discuss the team's Week 4 division loss to the Bucs
news

Postgame Notes: New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 2023 NFL Week 4

The 26 points surrendered ended a franchise-record 11-game streak of giving up 20 points or loss, dating to the 2022 season
news

Alvin Kamara's return was bright spot for New Orleans Saints on a frustrating day

Rookie defensive tackle Bryan Bresee continues to impress
news

New Orleans Saints come up short on offense, defense in loss to Tampa Bay

Saints produced 197 yards of offense, commit three turnovers in 26-9 loss
news

Game recap: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26, New Orleans Saints 9 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara return to action but offense still struggles
news

Halftime update: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2023 NFL Week 4

Derek Carr starts but offense manages just one Blake Grupe field goal
Advertising