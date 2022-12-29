New Orleans Saints defense preparing for each Eagles quarterback on Sunday

The Eagles rushing offense is fourth-best in the league, averaging 153.8 yards per game. But without Hurts against Dallas, Philadelphia ran for just 87 yards in a game where it committed four turnovers.

Hurts' presence in the run game forces an accountability that most defenses have been unable to effectively counter.

"That's a good way to put it, being patient and in attack mode," linebacker Chase Hansen said. "I think what it comes down to is the defensive staff is going to put together a really good game plan, and we've got to do our job. There's always these very unique quarterbacks, especially at this level, they can do it all.

"I think Hurts is kind of the epitome of that this year, someone who can throw the ball with the best of them and he's an awesome athlete. He's one of those guys that has so many weapons, so many ways to hurt you that it's kind of a combination of you've got to be able to do your job, and you've got to be able to do it fast. Because if you're focused too much on doing your job, then you're usually a step slow but if you're not doing your job, a guy like Hurts will expose you. You can't just be a one-dimensional defense in those types of games."